Canada defenceman Mat Robinson looks on as Germany players celebrate after defeating Canada to advance to the gold medal game during third period men’s semifinal Olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Friday, February 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada’s Olympic hockey team of non-NHLers reflect, a year later

Canada lost to Germany 4-3 in Pyeongchang, losing the chance to play for the gold medal

Sean Burke still can’t bring himself to watch the game.

Once was enough.

The general manager of Canada’s men’s hockey team at the Pyeongchang Olympics has no interest in reliving the country’s stunning 4-3 loss to Germany in the semifinals — a defeat that cost the group of non-NHLers a chance to play for gold.

“It hurts sometimes to think about,” Burke said. ”We played our best hockey all but one period against the Germans.

“I feel bad for the guys. It’s too bad, that one period … you don’t get a chance to redo it.”

READ MORE: Germany upsets Canada 4-3 in Olympic men’s hockey

The men’s event at the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway a year ago this week, and while Canada would recover in time to win bronze just 24 hours after the shock defeat to Germany, that result in the semis to one of the game’s minnows still stings.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have such a tough situation in hockey again,” defenceman Maxim Noreau said in a recent phone interview. ”That was probably some of the toughest minutes I’ve ever had in my life — just looking around that locker room and seeing tears in everyone’s eyes.”

“You have to come up with your best game at the right time,” added Burke, also a scout with the Montreal Canadiens. “Unfortunately if you don’t, you don’t have a seven-game series. It’s quite an intense event.

“It brings out the best, but it can also show your cracks.”

The 2018 Olympics were the first not to feature NHL players since 1994 after the league declined to send its stars to South Korea. The move left many hockey fans disappointed, but the group of pros selected from leagues scattered around the world to represent Canada ran with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to wear red and white on sport’s biggest stage.

“We’re objective and we know people want to see the best players,” said the 31-year-old Noreau, a Montreal native and member of Zurich SC in Switzerland. “But we wanted to make sure we proved that even though we were in Russia or Europe that we’re still good players.

“Everyone had a little bit to prove.”

Canada finished second in its preliminary round group following victories over Switzerland and South Korea that bracketed a shootout loss to the Czech Republic.

The Canadians then beat Finland 1-0 in a hard-fought quarterfinal and expected to take on Sweden in the semis before the Germans, who had already ditched the Swiss in the playoff round, picked up their second of three shock results with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap
Next story
High school basketball player sinks 96 points to smash B.C. record

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read