Canucks deal Nilsson and Archibald to Senators for McKenna, Pyatt, draft pick

Nilsson and McKenna will exchange locker rooms as Canucks set to face Ottawa tonight

The Vancouver Canucks traded goalie Anders Nilsson and minor-league winger Darren Archibald the Ottawa Senators for netminder Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft on Wednesday.

Nilsson, 28, had a 3-8-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage this season with Vancouver as Jacob Markstrom grabbed the reins as Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie.

READ MORE: Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Archibald, also 28, had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Canucks to go along with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. After the deal was announced, Archibald was assigned to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

McKenna, 35, was 1-4-1 with a 3.96 goal-against average with Ottawa this season, while Pyatt, 31, had two assists in 37 games.

The Canucks and Senators, who are currently without injured starting goalie Craig Anderson (concussion), are set to play in Ottawa tonight.

