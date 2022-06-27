Canucks re-sign trio of players from Abbotsford

Forward John Stevens is one of three players the Canucks re-signed on Monday (June 27) who have Abbotsford connections from last season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A trio of players familiar to Abbotsford Canucks fans will be returning to the Canucks organization next season.

The Canucks announced the re-signings of forwards Sheldon Dries and John Stevens, as well as defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to two-way contracts.

Dries agreed to a two-year deal, while Stevens and Brisebois inked deals for one.

A two-way contract means the player is eligible to dress on either the NHL or AHL team, but will earn a lower salary while playing in the minor leagues.

The 28-year-old Dries was second on the Abbotsford Canucks in scoring in 2021-22 with 62 points in 54 games. He led Abbotsford in goals with 35 and was fourth in goals in the AHL. He also recorded three points in 11 games at the NHL level with Vancouver last season, appearing in the team’s final nine games of the regular season.

Dries was also named the Abbotsford Canucks most valuable player for 2021-22.

Brisebois, 24, scored seven points in 26 games in Abbotsford and has spent his entire professional career in the Canucks organization, after being selected by Vancouver in the third round, 66th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played 10 games over three seasons in Vancouver.

Stevens, 28, was fourth in scoring on Abbotsford with 43 points in 68 games. He was also second on the team in penalty minutes with 72. Stevens led the AHL with six shorthanded goals and has collected 94 points in 233 games over six seasons in the AHL.

The next big event on the calendar for the organization is the 2022 NHL Draft, which occurs on July 7 and 8.

