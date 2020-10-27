Trinity Western University’s men’s hockey team will host the three-team Captains Cup, featuring the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the Spartans, starting November 12th (Courtesy TWU)

Captains Cup hockey series comes to Langley

Trinity Western University to host UBC and SFU at George Preston arena

Trinity Western University’s (TWU) men’s hockey team will host the three-team Captains Cup, featuring the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the Spartans, starting November 12th.

This year’s Captains Cup is a double round robin tournament that will conclude with the top two teams playing in the Cup Final on Dec. 2.

All seven games will be played at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley and will be streamed free online.

In each of the previous three editions, UBC took home the title, winning in a round robin series with TWU and SFU in 2017 and 2018 before earning the Cup in 2019 by winning a one-game showdown against the Spartans.

READ ALSO: Pandemic has forced university athletics to slow down and pay attention, says head coach of women’s basketball at Langley’s TWU

“We are really excited to elevate the Captains Cup to be a special event for university hockey in B.C.” said TWU coach Barret Kropf.

“With the cancellation of the Canada West season, we of course had lots of disappointment but we have never once rolled over to admit the season is a right off. These student athletes have become so incredibly adaptable in the face of COVID-19 that we owe them this opportunity to compete.”

2020 Captains Cup – Schedule

Nov. 12 (Thurs.) – UBC vs. SFU – 12 p.m. (PT)

Nov. 13 (Fri.) – SFU vs. TWU – 1 p.m. (PT)

Nov. 19 (Thurs.) – TWU vs. UBC – 12 p.m. (PT)

Nov. 20 (Fri.) – UBC vs. TWU – 1 p.m. (PT)

Nov. 26 (Thurs.) – SFU vs. UBC – 12 p.m. (PT)

Nov. 27 (Fri.) – TWU vs. SFU – 1 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 2 (Fri.) – Captains Cup Final – 1 p.m. (PT)

This year’s tournament will feature a series of six afternoon contests, with each team playing the other teams twice each, with the top two sides playing for the title in a championship contest.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak to coach at Trinity Western University

This fall marks the first year the Spartans men’s hockey team is part of Canada West and U SPORTS, having joined Canada’s top level of university hockey after spending the previous 14 seasons playing in the BCIHL (British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League).

Spartans capped their tenure in the BCIHL by winning the league championship in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, before taking the regular season title in a 2019-20 season that saw the cancellation of the league playoffs due to COVID-19.

UBC is coming off an historic season in which the Thunderbirds earned a spot in the Canada West Final for the first since 1978 and, in doing so, qualified for the University Cup for the first time since 1977. After beating the University of Alberta in a thrilling best-of-three semifinal series that went the distance, the Thunderbirds lost to the University of Saskatchewan in a best-of-three Canada West Final series.

Traditional BCIHL power SFU finished second behind the Spartans in the league standings in 2019-20. A BCIHL announcement in June stated the league would not start any sooner than January 15, 2021.

