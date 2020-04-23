Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool is likely to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday. (Twitter photo)

Chase Claypool ready to enter the NFL

Abbotsford product likely to get selected at NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday

The next few days are going to be big ones for local Chase Claypool.

The football star, who’s been calling Langley home of late, will soon find out which National Football League team he will be reporting to later this year at the 2020 NFL Draft, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

But like most things in the COVID-19 era, the 2020 NFL Draft will look drastically different than those held in the past.

The event was originally scheduled for Las Vegas, but will proceed with a virtual format. All picks will be made remotely and the selections will be announced in a small studio on Connecticut.

There will be no fans, no hugs on stage, no war rooms and no hand shaking between the commissioner and the new players.

The three-day event will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, with round one set for Thursday starting at 5 p.m., rounds two and three on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and rounds four to seven on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Claypool, who had an impressive combine showing back in February, has most recently been prognosticated to be a third round pick.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool impresses at NFL Combine

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter predicts Claypool to go 79th overall to the New York Jets, CBS Sports sees Claypool going 84th overall to the New Orleans Saints and Sporting News estimates the Abbotsford Senior grad going 62nd overall to the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, anything can change on draft day, with many teams wheeling and dealing and picking based on immediate needs rather than a player’s talent or potential.

It’s quite rare for a Canadian talent to be chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft, as it’s only happened four times ever. The last time occurred in 2011 when the Philadelphia Eagles picked Danny Watkins 24th overall.

Claypool had a storied run with the Abbotsford Panthers senior varsity football team, leading the club to a provincial final game in 2015 and also being named the AA football player of the year that season.

He went on to produce excellent numbers over four years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and capped off his college career by winning the Camping World Bowl MVP award back on Dec. 28.

Claypool is also expected to be chosen very early in the CFL Draft, which is set to occur on April 30. He was ranked as the number two available prospect by the CFL Scouting Bureau. The B.C. Lions currently own the third pick in the draft.

Continue visiting abbynews.com for more coverage of Claypool at the NFL Draft.

FootballNational Football LeagueNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Just Posted

Chase Claypool ready to enter the NFL

Abbotsford product likely to get selected at NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday

VIDEO: Truck driver goes viral after blocking Aldergrove Tim Horton’s drive-thru

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

‘Heightened awareness’ has Langley fire crews prepared to battle COVID-19

Provincial health officer issued change in protocol for fire departments

Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Township of Langley will host 2022 and 2023 editions

Suspect walked off with shoes from Otter Co-op

Police are also looking for a man linked to credit card fraud

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Police seize fake gun and hunting knife from 3 cyclists in Abbotsford

Trio stopped after committing infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Most Read