Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational gymnastics meet draws more than 850 athletes to Langley

Annual event is held in memory of the young gymnast, who passed away at the age of 12

At the 27th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational in Langley, her mother, Lory Fraser, will be selecting award winners who display similar characteristics to her daughter. (Langley Advance Times file)

This year, as always, Lory Fraser will be looking for competitors who remind her of her daughter, Christy, who passed away at the age of 12.

She will have many to choose from.

From Friday, Feb. 14, to Saturday, Feb. 16 the 27th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational in Langley will see more than 850 athletes from across the province competing for top honours at the Langley Events Centre field house.

“This one is the [event] that a lot of people like to come to,” Lory commented.

She will be looking for gymnasts who embody the same traits as Christy; supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude.

Those awards will be in addition to the medals won at the three-day event.

READ MORE: ‘She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

READ MORE: Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational gymnastics meet marks 26th year in Langley

Christy passed away in August of 1992, after contracting E. Coli.

When the event began, it was held in the Langley Secondary gymnasium and featured 170 athletes.

For Lory, the experience of remembering Christy leaves her exhausted by the close of the competition.

“It’s very emotional, but rewarding,” is how she described it.

Hosted by the Langley Gymnastics Foundation, the event draws athletes ranging in age from five to 17 and compete in recreational, provincial and elite levels.

Admission for children six and under is free, while youth and seniors pay $6 weekdays and $10 weekends, adults (18 and up) pay $12 weekdays, $20 weekends, and families (a maximum four) $25 weekdays and $40 weekends.

Vendors and food will also be on site.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.