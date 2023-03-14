Coaches take to the ice to launch second Jean Adams Memorial Tournament in Langley

Three-day event will draw 35 teams and close to 500 young hockey players

Players faced off in the first annual Jean Adams Memorial Tournament last year at the Langley Sportsplex. This year, 35 teams and nearly 500 players will be playing between Friday, March 17th and Sunday March 19th. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) coaches will take to the ice to play against each other as the second annual Jean Adams Memorial Tournament gets underway in Langley.

“We’ve made it a bigger event this year,” Shelley Rosner, LMHA vice president, administration, told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Puck drops at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at the Langley Sportsplex at 20165 91A Avenue. The LMHA coaches game game is sponsored by SM Accounting and Mercedes-Benz Langley, and admission is free.

On Friday, March 17th, the tournament will get underway, running every day until Sunday, March 19th.

LMHA is hosting 35 teams and nearly 500 players

The event is dedicated to the memory of Jean Adams, a lifetime member of LMHA who passed away in February of 2021.

Since 1986, Adams was an integral part of LMHA.

She was a kidney transplant recipient, and LMHA has selected the Kidney Foundation of Canada as their charity for the event.

Donations can be made online through the Kidney Foundation of Canada – BC Yukon Branch donation page: https://kidney.ca/Get-Involved/Be-a-Fundraiser/Events/BCYT/1st-Annual-Jean-Adams-Memorial-Tournament-1

