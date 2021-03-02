Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) clears the puck past Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander (36) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) clears the puck past Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander (36) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Connor, Wheeler have 3 points apiece as Jets thump Vancouver Canucks 5-2

Winnipeg avenges 4-0 defeat the night before

The Winnipeg Jets roared back with vengeance Tuesday, downing the Vancouver Canucks 5-2.

The result came after the home side was blanked 4-0 by the Canucks the night before. Mason Appleton sparked the scoring for Winnipeg (14-7-1) early in the first period on Tuesday.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each added a goal and two assists, and Mathieu Perreault and Paul Stastny also found the back of the net. Mark Scheifele tacked on three assists.

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller responded for Vancouver (9-15-2), and Brock Boeser registered a pair of helpers.

It was a busy night for Vancouver goalie Braden Holtby, who stopped 34-of-38 shots. Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit had 30 saves.

The Canucks pulled Holtby with just over three minutes to go. Wheeler buried an empty-net goal with 2:10 on the clock.

Stastny gave Winnipeg some breathing room 9:13 into the third period, blasting a wrist shot past Holtby from the bottom of the slot to make it 4-2.

Wheeler nearly restored the Jets’ two-goal lead seconds earlier, ringing a shot off the post.

The Canucks were down 3-1 late in the second when they whittled the lead to a single goal on a power play.

Winnipeg defenceman Tucker Poolman was called for interference after bringing down Nils Hoglander near the Jets blue line. Vancouver capitalized with the extra player when Miller ripped a one timer past Brossoit with 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

The Canucks were 1 for 2 on the power play Tuesday. Winnipeg was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Jets power-play tally put the home side up 3-1 early in the second frame.

READ MORE: Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report

Wheeler wove a pass through several defenders in front of the Canucks net, landing the puck on Connor’s tape. The winger released a low show, sliding the puck through Holtby’s pads.

Winnipeg’s first of the night came 5:19 into the first period. Holtby made a stop on Adam Lowry but couldn’t corral the rebound. The puck popped out to Lowry, who shovelled it into the net to put the Jets up 1-0.

It was Appleton’s third goal against the Canucks this season.

The Canucks were quick to respond. Boeser, deep in the Jets end, swept a pass to Pettersson at the top of the slot. The Swedish centre took a few strides and fired a wrist shot past Brossoit to even the score.

Some sloppy defensive play by Vancouver helped Winnipeg take a one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Brandon Sutter dove, trying to sweep the puck from the Canucks zone. Instead, it was picked up by Perreault, who waltzed in and fired a shot past Holtby with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

Both teams will be back in action Thursday, with the Canucks hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in Vancouver and the Jets visiting the Canadiens in Montreal.

NOTES: Poolman returned to the Jets lineup after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … Canucks winger Jake Virtanen played his 300th NHL game.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouverWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report
Next story
Batting cages decided where Langley baseball training camp was held

Just Posted

xxx
Batting cages decided where Langley baseball training camp was held

Two groups came together after one learned its cages didn’t meet COVID-19 criteria

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier rose in the provincial legislature on Monday, March 1, to praise a planned new rainbow crosswalk in Langley and to provide some historical context (Provincial legislature video image)
Langley MLA Andrew Mercier says new Langley rainbow crosswalk souldn’t come at a better time

‘There is no human right to hate’

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

Single-family houses like these, under construction in Willoughby, are now 20 per cent more valuable than a year ago, according to recent real estate numbers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
‘Great Congestion’ hits Langley real estate as buyers vie for houses

Townhouses and single-family homes are in high demand and prices are up

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Surrey officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Most Read