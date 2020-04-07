Langley Extreme Cheer and Dance competitors pose with their awards at the Peak Invitational in March in Surrey, the first, and so far only, major competition they’ve been able to attend. (special to Langley Advance Times

Dancing and cheering together, apart

How Xtreme Cheer Dance in Langley is handling the COVID-19 outbreak

Xtreme Cheer & Dance co-owners Lisa Bosch and Karen Hall recently arranged to deliver what co-owner Bosch referred as “care packages” to some of their youngest athletes.

“Sparkle and shine” students got their scarves, tiaras and wands, items that they would normally have in class, so they could have a similar experience to their in-studio sessions.

Langley-based Xtreme was forced to move practice sessions online as a result of distance restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

Bosch said the competition shutdown has been hard on the athletes.

“They want to compete,” Bosch said.

“They’ve worked very, very hard.”

Xtreme has close to 200 students, ranging in age from two to 18, as well as the adult classes.

One online Xtreme video by Pilates and conditioning coach Brittany Ginnever shows how athletes can improvise a work-out with a weighted grocery bag.

Currently, the highly regarded cheer gym, that is also a specialized competitive dance studio, offers 14 classes a day online with five teachers, but is planning to adjust the schedule to avoid conflict with online school classes, when they begin.

It is taking measures to prevent hackers from “video bombing” their workouts, Bosch explained.

“We’ve been setting up waiting rooms (online) and making sure kids are safe.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley cheer club holds virtual workouts

Xtreme managed to get in one major competition before the full extent of the COVID-19 outbreak became apparent and events had to be cancelled.

At the Peak Invitational dance competition at the Bell Centre in Surrey from March 9th to 14th, organizers kept it below the then-limit of 250 people by having parents follow it by live-streamed video, rather than attending.

The Xtreme team did “really well” coming back with armfuls of awards,Bosch said.

Immediately after that, the axe came down, crowd limits were tightened, and all classes at their 204 Street studio had to be called off.

“We were supposed to be in Hawaii [at a major competition by now],” she related.

Bosch and Hall issued a statement on their Facebook page that said “we are sad to have their season end so abruptly, but so proud of the work ethic, perseverance, and positivity they (our students) have all shown this week in their online classes.”

Some upcoming April events have been cancelled, but they are waiting to see how the coronavirus crisis plays out before calling off events further down the road, Bosch said.

“We’re on a month-by-month basis.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Among their many awards, in 2006 an Xtreme team were international champions in Oahu, Hawaii.

In 2014 they had what Bosch terms an “exceptionally successful Dance World Cup “winning overall studio.

Xtreme will be offering a weekly beginners cheerleading virtual class starting April 15th.

Information will be posting their open facebook group, but anyone interested can call Bosch at at 604-512-4840 or Karen Hall at 604-613-4090.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bowen Byram makes all-star, again

Just Posted

Dancing and cheering together, apart

How Xtreme Cheer Dance in Langley is handling the COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health stops hospital television set service to limit COVID-19 spread

Dr. Victoria Lee said personal mobile devices can still be used by patients at this time

VIDEO: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Starting April 8 local fitness trainer will lead weekly workout session

Langley School District Foundation asking for donations to feed hungry students

Organization has put out call to businesses to sponsor gift cards in wake of COVID school closures

Langley ER nurses, doctors pay it forward to local students

The ER is donating to help feed Langley kids in need

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

Most Read