Do you know a star? Nominations are open for local difference makers

Last year, a Langley resident was one of three stars named by Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants

Langley’s Sylvia Lloyd was given special recognition as a community “star” during a Vancouver Giants game last year. (file)

A search for the brightest stars in the community has resumed.

Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants are again looking to honour local difference makers.

Fountain Tire 3 Stars is a collaboration with the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) that recognizes ‘stars’ in 21 Canadian cities who go above and beyond to make their community a better place.

Community members can nominate their local heroes until November 30, 2019.

“We’re adding to the roster of everyday citizens who support and inspire those around them,” says Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Director, Brand and Customer Experience at Fountain Tire. “We’re asking Canadians to help us find people whose actions – big or small – make a difference in their communities.”

Created to recognize community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity, last year, Fountain Tire celebrated a broad range of difference makers including teachers, firefighters, fundraisers, hockey parents and even a city bus driver.

Among them was Langley’s Sylvia Lloyd, a dedicated tutor of children with learning disabilities, who often takes on pro bono students who cannot afford her services.

READ MORE: Langley tutor lauded on ice

“So many students through the years would not have learned to read or graduated high school if not for the love and dedication of Sylvia Lloyd,” said Lloyd’s anonymous nominator. “She has truly changed the course of the lives of so many young people in our communities.”

This fall, members of the public are invited to nominate their community stars at FountainTire3Stars.com.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our partner Fountain Tire to recognize outstanding citizens who give back to their community,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Throughout Western Canada, WHL arenas represent a gathering place for the community and we look forward to hearing stories of the remarkable people who will be nominated for the Fountain Tire 3 Stars.”

Three winners will be selected from each participating WHL and OHL city, on the basis of nominees giving back to their community in a meaningful way.

Winners will receive a WHL 3 Star Experience, including four hockey tickets, a $250 Fountain Tire gift certificate and a $200 gift certificate for the Vancouver Giants team store. They will also be recognized during an in-game ceremony at a local game later in the season.

To learn more and to submit nominations, visit FountainTire3Stars.com.

READ MORE: Recent Giants game action



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter