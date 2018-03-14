TWU’s Regan Yee won gold in the women’s 3000m race at the U Sports national championships in Windsor, Ont. Mark Janzen TWU Athletics

Double gold for Langley’s Yee

Middle distance runner from South Hazelton leaves Langley as most decorated Trinity Western track and field athlete

About the only thing that went wrong — and that is probably not even the right word to use — is missing the record for the women’s 3,000m race by four seconds.

“It would have been nice to get the record,” admitted Trinity Western Spartans middle distance runner Regan Yee. “It would have been the cherry on top.”

Instead, Yee had to settle for bringing home a pair of gold medals from the U Sports national championships over the weekend in Windsor, Ont.

Yee won both the 1500m race and 3000m race and she finishes her five-year Spartans career as the most decorated TWU athlete with three gold and five overall medals at the national level.

She felt good heading into the weekend.

She won the 3000m on the first day, with a time of 9:08.99 and followed that up with a 4:24.92 the next day in the 1500m.

“I have seemed to be nervous for races this semester, but for this race, I tried to focus on having fun and appreciating that I am here at my last race, my last track meet, and just try to have fun with it,” she said. “And I think it helped a lot.”

Yee arrived to Langley from South Hazelton, a small village in northern B.C.

“I just wanted to keep progressing in the sport and stay consistent,” she said about her goals coming to TWU.

And she has done just that and while her time at the university level has come to a close, more opportunity awaits Yee, who turns 23 this summer.

“I feel like I have had a good career at Trinity Western but (am) definitely ready for the next step,” she said.

And that next step is a big one with Yee setting her sights on running for Canada at the 2020 Olympics.

To work towards that, Yee will continue to train under her Mark Bomba, who also coached her at TWU.

Yee also plans on putting her schooling to use, following the Olympics, with ambitions to become a high school math and social studies teacher.

Relay team medals

In addition to Yee’s double gold, the Spartans 4×800 relay team was also able to find the podium in Windsor.

The team of Adam Marshall, Tyler Dejong, Levi Neufeld and James Lam took bronze with a time of 7:38.05. The time was also a new Spartans record.

Three of the four runners — Marshall, Dejong and Lam — are from Langley while Neufeld is from Winnipeg.

Marshall and Dejong are Brookswood graduates and Lam attended Walnut Grove.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

TWU’s Regan Yee won gold in the women’s 3000m race at the U Sports national championships in Windsor, Ont. Mark Janzen TWU Athletics

TWU’s Regan Yee won gold in the women’s 3000m race at the U Sports national championships in Windsor, Ont. Mark Janzen TWU Athletics

Previous story
Langley youth captures trio of medals

Just Posted

Interest in Langleys for proposal to add parking spaces by reducing space for fire hydrants

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Right-wing Langley activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Man suffers serious eye injury in Langley crash

Police searching for white pick-up from Tuesday hit-and-run

VIDEO: New show quells trepidation for Langley nature artist

Langley City painter Drew Keilback is excited to participate in the next West Fine Art Show in May.

VIDEO: WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Maple Ridge man delivers message of safety to next generation of workers

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read