Brody Greig was named the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association athlete of the year back in 2014. He is now a member of the Vancouver Dragons of the Minor League Basketball Association. The team kicks off their 16-game schedule on April 7 and plays their home games out of the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on the TWU campus. Laura May Langara College photo

Dragons set to tip-off in Langley

Minor league basketball team will play in Langley on TWU campus

The dawn of the Dragons era is set to tip off.

The Vancouver Dragons are a new minor-league basketball team which will use the David E. Enarson Gymnasium on the Trinity Western University campus as their home court.

The Dragons are part of the MLBA (Minor League Basketball Association).

“There is a lot of good talent in the Lower Mainland area so we wanted to give the guys — after they finish college and university — a chance to play somewhere in the spring time,” said Ardan Dhinsa, the club’s president and one of their three co-owners.

The team’s roster consists of four players from the Lower Mainland, two from Ontario, another from Prince George, and the other seven are from the U.S.

Some of the local talent includes Brody Greig (Vancouver), Elliot Mason (Richmond), Max Neumann (Delta) and Riley Barker (Surrey).

The MLBA is a North American league with teams split into regional divisions.

Vancouver plays in the Northwest Conference alongside the Kitsap Admirals, the Tacoma Thunder, the Bellingham Bulls, Quad City Flames, Seattle Transformers and San Diego Kings and will play a 16-game schedule.

The MLBA is an exposure league which aims to showcase the players in a hopes of getting them a shot at furthering their basketball careers.

The Dragons have already lined up a long list of sponsors and the team is aiming to be heavily involved in the community, with different theme nights or promotions for each home game.

That includes the team’s home opener on April 7 against the Kitsap Admirals at 7 p.m.

The game will work towards raising money for a scholarship in memory of Raphael Alcoreza, the Panorama Ridge Grade 12 student who passed away in December, Dhinsa said.

Alcoreza was a basketball player who collapsed at a game after feeling dizzy and light-headed and passed away in hospital a short time later.

SEE: B.C. basketball plaer dies after collapsing during high school game

The team is also in action on Saturday (March 31) as they host the US Navy All-Stars in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m.

The Dragons will be coached by Dikran Zabunyan with Martin Keane as the general manager and president of basketball operations.

Single game tickets are $25 for VIP courtside, $10 for reserved and $7 for general admission. Season tickets are $65 for reserved and $45 for general admission. The season tickets for VIP courtside are sold out.

For tickets call 778-591-5989 or for more on the team, visit www.vancouverdragons.com.


