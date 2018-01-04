Vancouver Giants Alex Kannok Leipert against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Langley Events Centre on Nov. 22. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

Alex Kannok Leipert is a rookie defenceman with the Vancouver Giants.

In 40 games this season, the 17-year-old has one goal and 16 points.

The five-foot-11, 192-pound blue-liner was a fourth round pick out of Regina of the Giants in the 2015 bantam draft, going 79th overall. Last season, Kannok Leipert was named the top midget defenceman in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League after scoring 10 goals and 35 points in 44 games with the Regina Pat Canadians.

He recently sat down with Langley Times sports reporter Gary Ahuja to talk about his interests on and off the ice.

Favourite movie: Fury.

Last concert: Brett Kissel.

Pre-game ritual: Chicken fettuccine pasta for the pre-game meal and then some VapoRub up my nose.

Favourite music genre: Hip hop. It gets me going.

Pump-up song: Now or Never by Halsey.

Favourite meal: Sushi.

Favourite TV show: The Office.

Last book you read: The Secret.

Coffee spot: Starbucks. Pumpkin spice chai tea latte.

Favourite smoothie: Strawberry banana.

TV show you recently binge-watched: Riverdale.

Celebrity who always makes you laugh: Seth Rogen.

App you spend too much time on: Snapchat.

At the all you can eat buffet, you go straight for the: Chicken wings.

First played hockey: Five years old. I loved the intensity and winning. I was probably 10 or 11 when I began focusing on the sport.

NHLer you pattern your game after: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie.

If you couldn’t play hockey, you would play: Football.

If you couldn’t play pro hockey, you would: Go into business.

Nickname: Leaps.

Athlete you admire the most: Bobby Orr.

Something people probably don’t know about you: I grew up in Regina, but was born in Thailand.

Which superhero would you like to be and why: Thor. He has got the hammer and nice hair.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Vancouver Giants Alex Kannok Leipert against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Langley Events Centre on Nov. 22. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Vancouver Giants vs Everett Silvertips, Dec. 27 at Langley Events Centre Vancouver’s Alex Kannok Leipert defends against Everett’s Sean Richards Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
Heartbreaking OT loss for Fraser Valley squad

Just Posted

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

Two local men charged for armed robberies in Langley

Three stores were robbed by armed and masked men in December

Langley says goodbye to Sears

Sears last day at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is Jan. 8

Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder girls development program runs Sundays.

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Most Read