DW Poppy Sr. boys basketball defeats ACSS Totems rivals

AARON CAMPBELL

The third time was a charm for the DW Poppy RedHawks Sr. boys basketball team, who finally defeated the Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) Totems this Friday in a high-stakes rival match.

After two earlier Totems wins, scoring 68-56 on Nov. 29 and 41-35 on Dec. 20, the RedHawks came up with a convincing 68-39 win to earn the final berth in the Fraser Valley Championship playoffs.

The teams, both with territorial claims to Aldergrove, played in the ACSS gym.

This game was a tough loss in a long season for the young ACSS Totems team. The team finished the year with a roster that was almost half grade 9 and 10 players. Many players were also nursing injuries all season long.

Overall, it was a worthwhile season for the Totems and the team gained great experience for next.

The victory gives DW Poppy their first playoff game next Thursday at #1 seed GW Graham Grizzlies, an 8:15pm tip-off.