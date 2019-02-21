Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams received a surprise visit from ACSS highschool players. (Aaron Campbell photo)

Elementary b-ball teams receive surprise game visit from ACSS Totems

Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams were cheered on by players from the highschool Totems team.

AARON CAMPBELL

For the first time in over a decade, the Parkside Elementary’s Panthers and Shortreed Elementary’s Eagles rivarly came to battle on the hardwood Wednesday.

Grade 5 co-ed basketball has started back up this season.

The two local, rival elementary schools faced off in a gym crowd filled with only standing room left — due to cheering participants on the sidelines for the boys and girls b-ball players in their respective school colours.

The children received a surprise visit from local basketball teams Betty Gilbert Middle School (BGMS) Raptors and Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) Totems. The older players came to cheer the students on.

RELATED: Betty Gilbert b-ball boys defeat HD Stafford 38-28

“It was so awesome to see players from BGMS and ACSS cheering on players so new to the sport,” Principal of Shortreed Elementary, Chris Wejr posted online following the match.

“It was a great moment for our community,” his post read.

Both Parkside and Shorteed play in a league with five other schools from the Langley School District.

Previous story
Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Just Posted

Elementary b-ball teams receive surprise game visit from ACSS Totems

Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams were cheered on by players from the highschool Totems team.

Betty Gilbert b-ball boys defeat HD Stafford 38-28

Betty Gilbert’s grade 6 boys opened basketball season with a win against HD Stafford Tuesday.

Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Teams from around B.C. converge on the Langley Events Centre for provincial tournaments.

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Kodiaks up 3-1 in playoff series

The Kodiaks lost against the Ice Hawks Tuesday but have taken the lead in Wednesday’s home game.

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination

Keith Green’s civil claim says that he believes he was wrongfully terminated

B.C. man injured in police shooting now in wheelchair

“Shots were fired by police and the Kelowna man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dies at 77

Tork, Micky Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith formed the made-for-television rock band

From a drunk judge to Clifford Olson: George Garrett recounts a life in B.C. news radio

New book from ‘Intrepid Reporter’ George Garrett offers readers a glimpse behind the headlines

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Most Read