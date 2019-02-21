Elementary b-ball teams receive surprise game visit from ACSS Totems

Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams were cheered on by players from the highschool Totems team.

AARON CAMPBELL

For the first time in over a decade, the Parkside Elementary’s Panthers and Shortreed Elementary’s Eagles rivarly came to battle on the hardwood Wednesday.

Grade 5 co-ed basketball has started back up this season.

The two local, rival elementary schools faced off in a gym crowd filled with only standing room left — due to cheering participants on the sidelines for the boys and girls b-ball players in their respective school colours.

The children received a surprise visit from local basketball teams Betty Gilbert Middle School (BGMS) Raptors and Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) Totems. The older players came to cheer the students on.

“It was so awesome to see players from BGMS and ACSS cheering on players so new to the sport,” Principal of Shortreed Elementary, Chris Wejr posted online following the match.

“It was a great moment for our community,” his post read.

Both Parkside and Shorteed play in a league with five other schools from the Langley School District.