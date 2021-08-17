Fans return to stands as Langley’s tbird welcomes first international competition in 10 months

Chris Pack ‘excited to welcome our guests back’ to Fort Classic at Thunderbird starting Wednesday

For the first time in 10 months, international competition will return to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and with it, fans in the stands. (Langley Advance Tines fie)

For the first time in 10 months, international competition will return to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and with it, fans in the stands, now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

From Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug 22, the Summer Fort Classic will feature CSI3 and U25 divisions in addition to the $25,000 Foxstone Stables United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) International Hunter Derby 2, set for Thursday.

Competition will wrap up Sunday with the $100,000 CSI3 ATCO Cup and the $15,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m Grand Prix.

It marks the first time spectators have been allowed in the stands since the pandemic hit, tbird President and Operations Manager Chris Pack confirmed.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back,” Pack told the Langley Advance Times.

Under phase three of the B.C. restart plan, now in effect, outdoor sport events are allowed up to 5,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is larger.

Tickets for the $100,000 CSI3 ATCO Cup are on sale at tbird.ca/tickets.

All classes from the Fort Grand Prix Arena will be livestreamed on tbird TV.

Schedule:

Wednesday, August 18 – $37,000 CSI3 George and Dianne Tidball Legacy Welcome 1.45m.

Thursday, August 19 – $25,000 Foxstone Stables USHJA International Hunter Derby 2 and $5,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.35m.

Friday, August 20 – $37,000 CSI3 Steel-Craft Doors Cup 1.50m.

Saturday, August 21 – $5,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m and $15,000 CSI3 Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m.

Sunday, August 22 – $15,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m Grand Prix and $100,000 CSI3 ATCO Cup 1.50m.

CSI3, which stands for Concours de Saut International level 3, is part of a ranking system for the equestrian competition show jumping, that sets guidelines for different levels of competition.

All CSI events are approved by the international governing body of equestrian sport, the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) or International Federation for Equestrian Sports

On Saturday, Aug. 28, tbird will host the $100,000 CSI3* Volvo Canada Cup.

