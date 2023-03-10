Final four B.C. boys basketball teams take to the courts

Semifinals set for all four tiers at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships at Langley Events Centre today (Friday, March 10) This was 4A play Thursday. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times) Semifinals set for all four tiers at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships at Langley Events Centre today (Friday, March 10) This was 3A play Thursday. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times) Semifinals set for all four tiers at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships at Langley Events Centre today (Friday, March 10) This was 2A play Thursday. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times) Semifinals set for all four tiers at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships at Langley Events Centre today (Friday, March 10) This was 1A play Thursday. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It is down to the final four at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships.

All four top seeds remain alive as do three of the four defending champions as each of the four tournaments is now down to the semifinal round following Thursday’s quarter-final action on day two of the four-day championships at Langley Events Centre.

The 1A and 2A semifinal games are set for 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. on centre court.

The arena bowl will host the 3A and 4A semi-final games with start times of 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:45 p.m.

For full tournament results, scoresheets and schedules, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com

Single game tickets are available for sale online and all of the games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

RECENT COVERAGE: Boys take to court for provincial quarter-final action

4A tournament

The top-ranked Semiahmoo Thunderbirds are set to face the fifth-seed Kelowna Owls in one semifinal while the other pits the No. 2 Oak Bay Bays and the No. 6 Fleetwood Dragons in the BC School Sports 4A boys basketball provincial tournament.

The Thunderbirds won decisively, 89-56 against the No. 8 Terry Fox Ravens while the Owls needed a buzzer-beating banked 3-pointer to edge the No. 13 Elgin Park Orcas 72-69.

The second semifinal features the Bays – who won 95-77 over the No. 7 Abbotsford Senior Panthers – and the Dragons, as the Surrey school upset the third-seed Vancouver College Fighting Irish 89-71.

3A tournament

The defending champion St. Patrick Celtics remain alive for a second-straight title at the BC School Sports 3A boys basketball provincial tournament following an 89-70 win over the No. 9 Argyle Pipers. Up next for the No. 1 seed is the fifth-ranked Lord Byng Grey Ghosts following their 81-62 win over the No. 4 Byrne Creek Bulldogs.

The tournament’s other semifinal pits the No. 2 Dover Bay Dolphins and the No. 6 North Delta Huskies. The Huskies won 69-59 over the No. 13 College Heights Cougars while the Dolphins edged the No. 7 MEI Eagles 83-76 in their quarter-final clash.

2A tournament

They may be the 12th seed, but the Westsyde Whundas continue to roll, pulling off their second-straight upset win to book a spot in the semifinal round.

The Whundas were 60-45 winners over the No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints and next up for the Kamloops school is the No. 1 seed Brentwood College following their 84-47 win over the No. 9 Summerland Rockets.

The other semifinal matches the No. 2 King George Dragons – who won 83-51 over the No. 10 Langley Christian Lightning – and the No. 6 John Barsby Bulldogs. The Bulldogs upset the third-seed Pacific Academy Breakers 83-59.

1A tournament

The BC School Sports 1A boys basketball provincial invitational tournament was the only of the four tiers to see all four top seeds advance to the semifinal round.

Up next will be the No. 1 seed (and defending champion) Unity Christian Flames against the No. 4 Nanaimo Christian Trail Blazers while the No. 2 King David Lions face the No. 3 Aberdeen Hall Gryphons.

The Flames won 96-57 against No. 8 Cedars Christian Eagles while the Trail Blazers came out on top 82-68 against the fifth-seed St. John’s Eagles. Aberdeen Hall won 87-81 over the No. 6 Deer Lake Falcons and the Lions were 66-50 winners against the No. 10 Brookes Westshore Gryphons.

BACKGROUND: Boys bball action gets underway at Langley Events Centre today

.