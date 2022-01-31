First meet of the new year results in two first place finishes by Langley Olympian swimmers

Leila Fack and Katelyn Schroeder on 17-swimmer LOSC team at UBC event

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Leila Fack placed in three events at the University of British Columbia Senior Circuit Swim Meet on Jan. 22 at the UBC Aquatic Centre, the first meet of the new year for the club. (File)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Leila Fack placed one-two-three in three events at the University of British Columbia Senior Circuit Swim Meet on Jan. 22 at the UBC Aquatic Center, the first meet of the new year for the club.

Fack, 15, won the 100 metre freestyle, finished second in the 200 metre freestyle and took third in the 100 metre butterfly.

READ ALSO: Three firsts for LOSC swimmer Leilani Fack

Teammate Katelyn Schroeder was first in the 200m backstroke and second in the 100 metre backstroke.

LSC sent 17 swimmers to the UBC event, among 142 who have achieved their Western Canadian qualifying standard, going up against university teams from host UBC, Simon Fraser and University of Victoria, which have some of the top swimmer in B.C. and Canada.

READ ALSO: Langley swim team shatters provincial relay record

LOSC’s Madien Jacques, 16, placed third in the 200 metre butterfly while teammate Macey Larson, 14, was third in the 400 metre individual medley.

Swimmers Jihoon Bae, Yeonwoo Cho, Finn Parr and Alex Velicico all posted best times for all events.

Up next, Langley Olympians swimmers will be competing and hosting the upcoming Lower Mainland Regional Championship Feb. 5 – 6 as well as the LOSC LC Invitational Swim Meet on Feb. 12th.

Also on their schedule are the upcoming Divisional and Provincial Championship Meets in February and March.

Registration for LOSC is ongoing at the Walnut Grove & WC Blair Pools.

Call 604-532-5257, email: laoscadmin@telus.net or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

LangleySwimming