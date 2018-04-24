Flip City gymnasts heading to Western Canadian gymnastics championships

Langley athletes earn spots on Team BC competing in Spruce Grove, Alta.

A number of Flip City athletes are soaring to the 2018 Western Canadian Gymnastics championships.

Among male gymnasts, Owen Fielding and Noah Ichihara qualified for the meet, to be held this weekend (April 26 to 29) in Spruce Grove, Alta., after fine showings at the Western Canadian trials held recently as part of last month’s Abbotsford Twisters Invitational.

Flip City female gymnasts qualifying to represent Team BC at the Western Canadian meet include Claire Pakulak, Aaliyah De Sousa, Makenna Guidish, and Emma Nash.

Competing in the Elite 3 category, Fielding placed second on floor, fifth on pommels and rings, and on seventh high bar and vault to qualify for the Elite 3 team.

Ichihara won the vault and parallel bars events as well as placing third floor and fourth on both pommels and high bar, and he will be going to Spruce Grove as part of the Provincial 4 team (13-plus age category).

Connor Fielding, competing in the Provincial 4 (12 and under) level finished third all-around, winning pommels and parallel bars, placing third on floor, sixth rings and seventh on high bar.

Nikita Arendarenko, competing in Provincial 3 (12 and Under), finished fourth on parallel bars, fifth on rings and sixth on pommels.

Level 1 gymnast Ben Kraushar picked up two gold and four silver finishes en route to a silver finish all-around.

Teammate Affaan Bhaiji received silver in each of his events.

Inter-club participants Dilraj Sohal, Finn Crowley, Saxt Romero-Worth and Teo Molina all performed well in a demonstration category.

Flip City’s female athletes attended Twisters Invitatial March 23 to 25 in Abbotsford.

The competition was not only Trials to Western Canadian championships for JO 8,9,10 and High Performance athletes, but it was also Zone 3 championships for JO 3 athletes.

Among athletes born in 2008-09, Flip City’s Addis Hill, Casandra Principe JO3 and April Brownlee swept the podium.

Other highlights include:

Aspire 1

• Claire Pakulak — 1st vault, 1st bars, 1st beam, 1st floor and 1st AA.

• Makayla Vande Kuyt — 3rd vault, 7th bars, and 5th floor.

• Adyss Kingwell — 6th vault, 2nd bars, 4th beam, 6th floor, and 2nd AA.

• Sophie Kraushar placed 7th vault, 3rd beam and 2nd floor.

• Aaliyah De Sousa tied for 4th vault, placed 2nd bars, 3rd beam, 7th floor and 3rd AA.

JO 10/HP

• Makenna Guidish — 1st beam, 2nd bars, tied for 3rd floor, 4th vault, and placed 2nd AA.

• Lauren Van harmelan — 5th floor, 6th bars.

JO 9

• Ana Ciuchiuciuc — 8th bars.

• Alecksa Torrance — 6th beam, 7th floor, 7th vault, and 8th AA.

• Jennifer Hung — 5th bars and 8th vault

• Kyra Sager-Hoffard — 2nd vault.

• Oasia Moore — 6th vault, 7th bars, 4th beam, 5th floor and tied for 5th AA.

• Sammy To — 8th beam, 3rd floor and 8th AA.

• Emma Nash — 8th vault, 6th bars, 1st beam, and 3rd AA.

JO 8

• Corris To — 8th vault, 5th beam and tied for 7th floor.

• Melody Hung — tied for 8th vault, placed 5th beam and 8th floor.

• Mikayla Gilfillen — 2nd vault and 8th beam.

• Isabela Acosta — 8th bars, 3rd beam, 6th floor and 8th AA.

JO 7

• Chloe Hill — 4th vault, 7th bars, 5th beam, tied for 4th floor and placed 3rd AA.

• Alissa Hudolin — 3rd beam, 3rd floor and tied for 7th AA. • Madis Wilcott placed 4th vault, 6th beam and 8th AA. • Yvne Silberman placed 5th vault and 1st floor. • Heather Pope placed 2nd floor and 9th AA • Josie Maryschak placed 1st bars, 4th beam, tied for 6th floor and placed 2nd AA. • Elise Van Harmelen placed 9th beam. JO 6:

• Gerilyn Gabriel placed 1st vault, 1st bars, 4th beam, 1st floor and 1st AA. • Amelia Adrain tied for 6th vault, 3rd bars, 2nd beam, 3rd floor and 4th AA.

• Morgan Bruvold — 5th vault, 1st beam, 3rd floor and 5th AA.

• Reese Zachanowicz — 8th vault, 1st beam, 1st floor and 6th AA. JO 4.

• Ella Jordan — 5th vault, 1st bars, 1st beam, 4th floor and 2nd AA.

• Sophia Wall — 4th vault, 2nd beam, 7th floor and 6th AA.

• Haley Naunheimer — 8th vault, 1st bars, 3rd beam, 1st floor and 1st AA.

• Cianna Garcia — 2nd bars, tied for 6th beam, tied for 2nd floor and placed 5th AA.

JO 3

• Addis Hill — 2nd vault, 2nd bars, 1st beam, 2nd floor and 1st AA.

• Scarlett Darby — 8th vault and 8th beam.

• Reyna Johns — 7th floor.

• Taylor Meeds — 2nd vault, 7th bars and 8th AA.

• Elenis Bakatsis — tied for 8th vault, placed 4th bars, 6th beam, 6th floor and 5th AA.

• Nadin Mangu — tied for 8th vault, placed 8th bars, 4th beam, 7th floor and 7th AA.

• Gracie Daviss — 4th vault, 8th bars, 8th floor and 7th AA.

• Cassandra Principe — 5th vault, 1st bars, 2nd beam, 1st floor and 2nd AA.

• Keira Dutschek — 7th vault, 6th bars, 3rd beam, 5th floor and 4th AA.

• Kallie Cremers — 7th vault, 2nd bars, 2nd beam, 1st floor and 1st AA.

• Samiya Atwal — 5th bars, 8th beam, tied for 2nd floor and placed 6th AA.

• April Brownlee — tied for 2nd vault, placed 3rd bars, 5th beam, 3rd floor and 3rd AA.

• Chloe Celentano — 7th bars, 4th beam, 4th floor and 5th AA.

JO 2

• Izabela Popiela received a silver on vault, bars and floor and a bronze on beam.

• Madilynn Tekavc earned a gold vault and beam, a bronze on bars, and a silver floor

• Ryder Zachanowicz won a a silver on vault, beam and floor, and a bronze on bars.

• Taegan Mann took home a silver on beam go to with a bronze on vault, bars and floor.