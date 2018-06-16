For Vancouver Stealth dads, fatherhood is the ultimate prize

Four teammates reflect on how becoming parents has changed their perspective

Stealth player Joel McCready enjoys a day out with his daughters, aged 3 and 1. McCready says being a father is thing he is most proud of in the whole world. Submitted photo

Athletes, no matter their sport or level of play, strive to win.

Championships especially are used to define careers. And while winning titles or individual accolades at any level is a wonderful accomplishment, there is something special that tops even that: fatherhood.

Like many of his teammates with the Vancouver Stealth, Joel McCready is no stranger to success, both at the team level and in regards to individual accolades. But ask him what the best thing to ever happen to him and there is no hesitation in his answer — being a father.

McCready is one of four members of the National Lacrosse League team who will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday with children of their own.

McCready has two daughters, while Cliff Smith and Rhys Duch each have a son and a daughter, and Matt Beers has a son with another child on the way.

“It is the best thing ever, to be honest. It is the thing I am most proud of in the whole world,” McCready said. “It is probably the best part of my life, having the girls at home and being able to play with them and watch them grow.

“Seeing the world through their eyes is an experience like none other.”

McCready’s daughters will turn four (in August) and two (in September), respectively.

And while some athletes struggle finding a balance between parenthood and continuing to excel in their profession, McCready said becoming a father helped him.

“It put things into perspective for me and it taught me how to be more patient and understanding and slow things down a little bit and take a look at the big picture before you dive into things,” he explained.

And with his daughters getting older and able to appreciate more what their dad is doing on the lacrosse floor, that makes things even more special.

“When you know they are in the crowd watching you, you want to make them proud and get a win and just play a way that they would be proud of.”

McCready’s teammates and fellow fathers also embrace and express the joys of fatherhood.

Duch’s son turn three in September and his daughter will be one in August.

“Fatherhood means everything to me. It’s a crazy, unique level of selfless love where everything you do is for them or with them in mind,” Duch said.

Smith has a three-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter. Nearly every home Stealth post-game the past couple of seasons, Smith could be seen with his son either on his shoulders or in his arms.

The responsibility of fatherhood also helps the players put things in perspective.

“It helps remind you of what your priorities are. You can come home from a bad road trip and your kids have no idea (what may have happened) so it is good in that regard in that it helps you turn it off.”

One of Beers’ first jobs was at a daycare when he was younger, so playing or being around kids was no shock to him when his son was born. He and his wife are also expecting.

“We play sports, cars, read books, anything goes,” Beers said when asked to describe his parenting style. “I’ll do anything to get a smile.”

Family provided a balance from the rigors of everyday life.

“Being a dad has put things in perspective,” Beers explained. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

It is a feeling shared by his teammates.

“Fatherhood has changed me quite a bit,” Duch said. “You are responsible for your kids and they rely on you in every way. It’s very humbling and at times extremely challenging, but an awesome feeling.

“It has taught me patience – lots of patience – and a new level of love, really.”

Previous story
BREAKING: Giants say goodbye to head coach

Just Posted

‘Only in Aldergrove’ rec centre nears completion

Fabulous new Township of Langley facility will put our town on the map

BREAKING: Giants say goodbye to head coach

Jason McKee and the Langley-based junior hockey team are ‘parting ways.’

TONIGHT: Langley City park comes alive with music and dance

Langley’s own Seabillys, a Celtic band, hits the bandshell at Douglas Park from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Most Read