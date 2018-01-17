Former Blaze standout joins L.A. Dodgers organization

UFV Cascades baseball coach Wes Darvill is back in affiliated baseball

A University of the Fraser Valley baseball coach is keeping his big-league dreams alive.

Wes Darvill has had his minor league contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a few weeks time the Langley native and Brookswood Secondary school grad will head to spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

Though he’s still only 26 years old, Darvill will be embarking on his 10th season of profesional baseball.

He was 17 years old when he was selected from the Langley Blaze organization by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB draft.

He broke in with the Cubs rookie-league team in Arizona.

Since then, the versatile infielder who can play second base, third base and shortstop has bounced around the minor leagues, never advancing beyond AA ball.

He spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, an unaffiliated AA club playing in the independent American Association.

Darvill helped the Goldeyes to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

Last season he hit a robust .309 with four home runs and 53 runs batted in, earning an all-star nod.

Darvill’s biggest calling card is his work on the basepaths, where he swiped 30 bases last season and 48 of 51 over the last two campaigns.

“I’m very happy that Wes is getting this opportunity with the Dodgers,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney in a team press release. “Wes works extremely hard day-in and day-out and was a great teammate. We wish him all the best.”

