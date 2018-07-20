Bob Brown, new senior advisor of the WHL Vancouver Giants, at a press conference hosted by the NHL Vancouver Canucks in 2013, when the 1994-95 Kamloops Blazers were inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame. Brown was the GM of the Blazers from 1986 to 1995. (submitted photo)

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

A summer shakeup of the Vancouver Giants’ front office continues, with another hire announced Friday (July 20) by the WHL hockey club.

Surrey resident Bob Brown, a 16-year amateur scout for the NHL Edmonton Oilers and former GM of Kamloops Blazers, has been brought aboard as the Langley-based team’s new senior advisor.

“Bob Brown is one of the most highly respected, knowledgeable hockey minds in the business and he will be a welcomed addition to our hockey operations staff,” Giants GM Barclay Parneta said in a release.

“Over the course of his career in hockey, Bob Brown has experienced so much success, and his experience will be a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Bob Brown built one of the best junior hockey teams in Canadian history, from May 2018.

In Kamloops, Brown assembled one of the best junior hockey teams in Canadian history. In the late-1980s and early-’90s, the Blazers won 435 games, scored seven WHL division titles, five WHL championships and appeared in five Memorial Cup tournaments, winning three of them from 1992 to 1995. He later spent five seasons as GM of Tri-City Americans.

In those Blazers dynasty days, Brown drafted and signed a number of future NHLers, including Scott Niedermayer, Daryl Sydor, Corey Hirsh, Shane Doan, Jarome Iginla, Darcy Tucker and Tyson Nash. He also brought in some winning coaches, including Ken Hitchcock, Tom Renney and Don Hay.

“I’m extremely excited by the opportunity to join the Vancouver Giants Hockey Club as a senior advisor to their hockey operations department,” Brown said in a release.

“The Giants have established an impressive record in their short tenure in the WHL, winning a league championship and winning the prestigious Memorial Cup,” he added. “I’m looking forward to working with General Manager Barclay Parneta and head coach Michael Dyck.”

In Kamloops, Brown twice won the WHL Executive of the Year award, and was GM of the team when son Rob Brown played there in the mid-1980s before going on to score 438 points in the NHL, most of those with Pittsburgh Penguins.

The ‘94-‘95 Blazers were inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, and Brown himself was given that honour in 2009. The team was also inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame a couple of years ago.

• RELATED STORY: Vancouver Giants name Michael Dyck as new head coach, from June 2018.

Brown joins the new-look Giants front office, with Parneta replacing outgoing GM Jason McKee this offseason. Late last month, Dyck was announced as head coach — the fifth one for the team since May 2014 when Hay returned to Kamloops to bench-boss the Blazers.

Also this week, the Giants announced a new deal with radio station Sportsnet 650 to broadcast all games. Play-by-play announcer Dan O’Connor will call games starting with the regular-season opener Friday, Sept. 21, when the Giants host Everett Silvertips.

In other news, the Giants signed 2001-born forward Lukas Svejkovsky, a Point Roberts resident, to a contract. Parneta calls him “an incredibly skilled and dynamic player who we feel will develop into a high-end point producer in the WHL.”

Svejkovsky was drafted by the Giants in the second round (36th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary
Next story
Vancouver Giants sign forward Lukas Svejkovsky

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants sign forward Lukas Svejkovsky

The Vancouver Giants’ newest acquisition is being described as “an incredibly skilled… Continue reading

VIDEO: Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Thursday night fire is latest in a series of empty Willoughby homes to burn

Elvis sighted in Aldergrove

Live concerts set for Langley Cruise-In on Sept. 8

UPDATE: 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab believes he is now the youngest pilot with the fewest hours logged to fly solo

WHAT’S IN STORE: A round of golf in Langley helps feed those in need

Kudos to Envision for their inaugural tourney and to Boston Pizza and Rotary for helping Bigs.

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

New trial for man who was given the wrong medical records

Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Most Read