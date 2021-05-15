Former UFV Cascades wrestling coach Arjan Singh Bhullar is now the ONE heavyweight champion after defeating Brandon Vera via TKO in round two on Saturday in Singapore. (ONE Championship)

Former UFV Cascades wrestling coach Arjan Singh Bhullar is now the ONE heavyweight champion after defeating Brandon Vera via TKO in round two on Saturday in Singapore. (ONE Championship)

Former UFV wrestling coach wins MMA championship

Arjan Singh Bhullar captures ONE heavyweight title, first Indian origin fighter to achieve honour

One of the original coaches of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades wrestling program has won the heavyweight championship of the biggest mixed martial arts group outside of the UFC.

Arjan Singh Bhullar stopped longtime reigning ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera via TKO in the second round to become the first-ever Indian MMA champ.

Vera had been on top of the division since 2015.

ONE’s event, titled DANGAL, occurred in Singapore and ended early on Saturday-morning PST. ONE is the largest MMA group in Asia and is one of the continent’s largest sports media properties.

Bhullar dominated with striking in the first round and then took Vera to the ground in the second to earn the win.

He stated after that he was ready and prepared for Vera and everything went according to plan. Bhullar then went on to tease a move into the pro wrestling world.

“I have reached the pinnacle of this sport,” he said, following the win. “Now I want to attack the pro wrestling industry. AEW, WWE I’m coming for you guys next – consider this a warning shot.”

He also called out Korean fighter Kang Ji Won to be his potential next opponent.

Bhullar had previously competed in the UFC for several years, posting a record of 3-1 in the octagon. His professional MMA record overall is now an impressive 11-1.

RELATED: UFV’s Bhullar wins UFC debut

Bhullar, a Richmond native, represented Canada at the 2012 Summer Olympics (13th), 2010 Commonwealth Games (winning gold) and 2007 Pan American Games (earning bronze) in wrestling. He won a CIS wrestling title in 2009.

He also runs the Richmond-based Bhullar Wrestling Club.

abbotsfordWrestling

Previous story
Canadians divided on sending Team Canada athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games: poll

Just Posted

Nixon Mahovlic, 8, was inspired by kindness week at Fort Langley Elementary so he set out to collect bottles to raise money for a local family in need. (Steve Mahovlic/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boy, 8, inspired by kindness week collects $400 in bottles for local family

Nixon Mahovlic is a student at Fort Langley Elementary

Astra Zeneca vaccine waits for injection in a Feb. 3, 2021 file photo. A Langley man has become the second B.C. resident to suffer a blood clot following an injection. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Langley man required emergency surgery after AstraZeneca vaccination

Shaun Mulldoon suffered ‘massive blood clot’ after jab

Ron Murphy, manager of Urban Roots, shows off the merchandise at the Langley location. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove-based Urban Roots Garden Markets springing up across Lower Mainland

Langley location at Cineplex parking lot is among the busiest locations for the new plant business

Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Registration open for Otter Co-op’s general meeting and board of directors election

Anyone interested in attending or casting a vote can sign up online

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Discussions about Surrey-owned land in Langley should be behind closed doors, councillors say

That’s what Councillors Brenda Locke, Jack Hundial and former Surrey mayor Bob Bose say

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Dr. Steve Beerman, of Nanaimo, shows off his Dr. David Bishop Gold Medal, awarded for distinguished medical service. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Queen presents Vancouver Island doctor with award for global drowning prevention

Dr. Steve Beerman receives Royal Life Saving Society’s King Edward VII Cup at virtual ceremony

Former UFV Cascades wrestling coach Arjan Singh Bhullar is now the ONE heavyweight champion after defeating Brandon Vera via TKO in round two on Saturday in Singapore. (ONE Championship)
Former UFV wrestling coach wins MMA championship

Arjan Singh Bhullar captures ONE heavyweight title, first Indian origin fighter to achieve honour

Chilliwack’s Kile Brown, performing as drag queen Hailey Adler, dances and lip syncs in front of hundreds of people during the inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. Monday, May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 16 to 22

International Day Against Homophobia, Talk Like Yoda Day, Sea Monkey Day all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial sex-offender acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Mandarin Garden in Abbotsford had two event tents set up for outdoor dining. One of the tents, valued at more than $5,000, was stolen early Friday morning (May 14). (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Dining tent stolen from Abbotsford restaurant is located

Owner says it would have cost more than $5,000 to replace the rented event tent

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Most Read