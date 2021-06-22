Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik Sedin, left, and his twin brother Daniel Sedin, both of Sweden, walk onto the ice during a jersey retirement ceremony before an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Canuck stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin join club’s front office

Pair join Vancouver’s hockey operations department as special advisers to general manager Jim Benning

Former Vancouver Canuck superstars Henrik and Daniel Sedin are joining the club’s front office.

The Canucks announced Tuesday that the Sedins will join Vancouver’s hockey operations department as special advisers to general manager Jim Benning.

The team says the Sedins will be involved in player evaluation and development as part of their duties, and they will participate in planning for the draft, free agency and the trade deadline.

Henrik Sedin leads the franchise in games played (1,330), assists (830), points (1,070) and plus minus (plus-165), while twin brother Daniel leads in goals (393), power-play goals (138), game-winning goals (86) and shots on goal (3,474).

Henrik Sedin was team captain from 2010 to 2018. He was named the Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP in 2010.

The Sedins retired in 2018 after 17 NHL seasons, all with the Canucks. Their jerseys were retired on Feb. 12, 2020.

“We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the team we care so much about,” Henrik Sedin said in a statement. “The province and the fans care deeply about this team. As we’ve said, being part of the Canucks family has been the best time in our lives. It is an honour to be back, and we will do everything we can to learn and contribute to the success of this team.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Canuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Giants to play preseason games in Maple Ridge, Delta
Next story
Sedins join Vancouver Canucks hockey operations, will play role in Abbotsford AHL team

Just Posted

Pat Bolton showed off the engine to his Bel Air, a fully restored creation he recently bought. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Classic car buffs gather again in Langley

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Crown argues death of Langley child was planned, pre-meditated murder

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Charges laid after suspect rams police cars in Abbotsford, injures officer and flees to Langley

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley School District Foundation called to action by ‘atrocity’