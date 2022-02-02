After COVID forced its cancellation in 2021, the Fort Langley historic half marathon will return on Sunday, Feb. 20. There are still openings to register. (Langley Advance Times file)

After COVID forced its cancellation in 2021, the Fort Langley historic half marathon will return on Sunday, Feb. 20. There are still openings to register. (Langley Advance Times file)

Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon returns

It’s not too late to register for Feb. 20 event

After the pandemic forced cancellation of the annual Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon last year, the event will return this year, on Sunday, Feb. 20.

TryEvents race director Mitchell Hudson said precautions will be observed, with proof of vaccination required for participants, who will be asked to mask up at the start and finish lines, but can pull down the provided “tryuff” face coverings once the race is underway.

Runners will be asked to wear a provided face covering at the start and end. (TryEvents)

Runners will be asked to wear a provided face covering at the start and end. (TryEvents)

Designed by a local graphic designer, the fabric face covering includes logos from the first four 2022 runs organized by TryEvents including the Fort Langley “historic fish.”

“You can pull it down and pull it up easily,” Hudson assured.

People will be asked to maintain social distancing, and there will be sanitation stations.

“We’re just super excited to be back,” Hudson told the Langley Advance Times.

This year, the event will be accepting donations for the Langley Seniors Resources Society.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: All ages participate in Langley Hospice Historic Half marathon

All participants will receive a finishing medal, for the first time made of wood.

“We wanted to do something different” Hudson explained.

The start/finish location is right on the river, at Bedford Plaza, 23285 Billy Brown Road, with the scheduled start time for the half marathon at 9 a.m. for runners (after an 8:45 a.m. mass warm up), followed by starts for the 15K run, and 10Kand 5K walk/run events.

The half marathon route will follow the scenic Fort to Fort route from Fort Langley through Derby Reach Provincial Park and back.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Half-marathon for hospice society draws hundreds to new Langley route

As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, about 100 spots were still available.

People can register online at www.tryevents.ca/fort-langley-historic-half.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFort LangleyLangleyrunning

Previous story
Forsberg scores 2, Saros makes 30 saves as Predators beat visiting Canucks 4-2
Next story
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say they've had a significant number of local child pornography investigations recently.
Crash sends car flying off Glover Road near Fort Langley

Langley – Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako Van Popta posted a photo of himself with three participants in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 30. (Facebook image)
Langley – Aldergrove MP Tako Van Popta backs ‘Freedom Convoy’

Calvin McRobbie shared this picture of a multi-coloured sunset taken from the vantage point of a farmer’s field, across the street from Wix Brown Elementary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: In a farmer’s field

After COVID forced its cancellation in 2021, the Fort Langley historic half marathon will return on Sunday, Feb. 20. There are still openings to register. (Langley Advance Times file)
Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon returns