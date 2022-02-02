Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon returns

It’s not too late to register for Feb. 20 event

After COVID forced its cancellation in 2021, the Fort Langley historic half marathon will return on Sunday, Feb. 20. There are still openings to register. (Langley Advance Times file)

After the pandemic forced cancellation of the annual Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon last year, the event will return this year, on Sunday, Feb. 20.

TryEvents race director Mitchell Hudson said precautions will be observed, with proof of vaccination required for participants, who will be asked to mask up at the start and finish lines, but can pull down the provided “tryuff” face coverings once the race is underway.

Runners will be asked to wear a provided face covering at the start and end. (TryEvents)

Designed by a local graphic designer, the fabric face covering includes logos from the first four 2022 runs organized by TryEvents including the Fort Langley “historic fish.”

“You can pull it down and pull it up easily,” Hudson assured.

People will be asked to maintain social distancing, and there will be sanitation stations.

“We’re just super excited to be back,” Hudson told the Langley Advance Times.

This year, the event will be accepting donations for the Langley Seniors Resources Society.

All participants will receive a finishing medal, for the first time made of wood.

“We wanted to do something different” Hudson explained.

The start/finish location is right on the river, at Bedford Plaza, 23285 Billy Brown Road, with the scheduled start time for the half marathon at 9 a.m. for runners (after an 8:45 a.m. mass warm up), followed by starts for the 15K run, and 10Kand 5K walk/run events.

The half marathon route will follow the scenic Fort to Fort route from Fort Langley through Derby Reach Provincial Park and back.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, about 100 spots were still available.

People can register online at www.tryevents.ca/fort-langley-historic-half.