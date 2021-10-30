Fort Langley United improves record

It was a little of everything – one win, one tie and one frustrating loss – for Fort United’s 60-plus soccer team, which managed to improve its record in its last three outings in the British Columbia Masters Soccer League (BCMSL) winter season.

Sunday, Oct. 24 found the Fort United over-60 team again playing in Aldergrove, and again playing in a steady rain.

United controlled the game in the early going but were unable to capitalize until a pass found Jeremy Sutton alone out wide. He quickly made his way to the Aldergrove touchline where he hit a pin point cross finding Kerry Windbiel who headed home the opening goal, giving United a 1 – nil halftime lead.

United would extend their lead after Ron Waller knocked down a clearing attempt and found Ian Coyle in enough space to strike a patented swerving shot past the Aldergrove keeper.

Aldergrove did not throw in the towel as they battled back and with two hard well placed shots tied the game.

The final would be a 2- 2 draw.

READ ALSO: Fort Langley United soccer team resumes play

Previously, on Oct 17, Fort Langley visited Chilliwack.

Playing on turf for the first time this year, in a constant downpour, United seemed more comfortable on a fast running field than their hosts.

John Spence opened scoring midway through the first half. An own goal shortly thereafter seemed to put United firmly in control; however; a shot and a bad bounce off of the soggy turf created a rebound that Chilliwack converted and cut the lead in half.

Mike Jones would restore the two-goal lead before half time as he found himself alone with the ball and hit a well placed shot into the corner of the Chilliwack net.

It was their first game on turf this year, and it was in the pouring rain, but that didn’t prevent the Fort Langley Over-60 soccer team from winning in Chiliwack on Oct. 17. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

United closed down most of Chilliwack’s forays into their end and often had quick counter runs of their own.

Ian Coyle sent a through ball into Chilliwack’s penalty area that caused their keeper to bring down the one running United player. John Spence stepped up calmly and hit a shot cleanly beating the keeper.

The win brought United’s record back to 500.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A league of their own for 60-plus players in the Lower Mainland launches in Langley

It followed a frustrating Oct. 10 defeat at the hands of Langley rival First Capitol.

It was perfect soccer weather but not a perfect start for the Fort squad as they found themselves down 3- nil with the first half running out.

United did find a way to get on the score sheet as Alan McClelland sent a cross into First Capitol’s 18-yard box picking out Gary Venuti who headed it home.

The second half started better for United as they began to control more of the play, which eventually led to a free kick which Ian Coyle took quickly and found Kerry Windbiel making a cutting run into First Capitol’s penalty area and he calmly placed the ball into the corner of the net.

One of First Capitol’s few threatening runs in the second half led to a goalmouth scramble and the ball falling onto the foot of an unmarked striker who chipped it behind United’s keeper.

An own goal by a First Capitol defender would bring United to within one, and even though they applied pressure to the final whistle they could not find the tying goal.

Final score: 4-3 for First Capitol.

Fort LangleySeniorssoccer