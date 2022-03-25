Fort Langley United wraps up winter season with a record of eight wins, one ties and only one defeat

Fort Langley United has had a good second half of their winter season, racking up eight wins, one tie and only one defeat (file)

Fort Langley United wrapped up their winter season with yet another win, to bring their record for the second half to eight wins, one loss and one tie.

On Sunday, March 20, Chilliwack fell to the Fort Langley team.

It was another game where the Fort Langley team found themselves with only a couple of subs.

The game was back and forth through out the first half as both teams worked to control the mid field with few scoring chances developing for either team. The second half started with Chilliwack applying sustained pressure and Fort Langley finding a way to just keep the game scoreless.

Then as often happens a couple of quick passes found Albert Lum alone down the right side touch line, who was able to work his way in on the Chilliwack keeper and blasted his shot past him.

Langley used this to regain their composure and started to apply some pressure of their own. Then in the final 20 minutes Langley won a ball in the midfield and sent a ball to Jeremy Sutton open on the left side who made a run into the Chilliwack penalty area and was able to find a wide open Kelly Pettersson who made no mistake and slotted home the insurance goal.

Mike Jones would record the shutout.

On Sunday March 13 Fort Langley won a home game against Maple Ridge, again.

The game began evenly matched and the first break would be in favour of Fort Langley. A direct free kick from just outside of the Maple Ridge penalty area was awarded and Ian Coyle stepped up and casually slotted the ball past the Maple Ridge keeper. Maple Ridge would equalize not long after, when the Fort Langley defence made a careless pass that their opponents cashed in on.

Fort Langley would regain the lead prior to halftime as Dale MacDonald battled to win a ball and crossed it into the Maple Ridge six yard box where Mike Jones was able to beat his check to the ball and into the net.

Kelly Petersen would give Langley a 3 -1 lead as he broke in free on a defenseless keeper and placed the ball behind him.

John Spence would add two more.

That followed a previous Feb. 26 game against Maple Ridge.

As the game started Fort Langley would actually only have ten available and Maple Ridge wasted no time as they pressured the home team and created an opportunity that resulted in a well placed shot that gave the Fort Langley keeper no chance.

Fort Langley eleventh’s player did arrive and they were able to settle things down and possession of the ball evened out. Midway through the half Kerry Windbiel found Manfred Schuerhaus open behind the Maple Ridge back line. Schuerhaus received the pass and placed the ball past the Maple Ridge goalkeeper.

The second half saw Langley creating the better scoring chances, creating two breakaways, but unable to score. A penalty shot awarded to the home team in the last 20 minutes gave one more chance for Langley to go ahead, and as Ian Coyle stepped up to take the kick, it was the Maple Ridge keeper who managed to get a toe on the ball and deflect it just wide.

