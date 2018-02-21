Poppy students lead the way for Langley United Wrestling Club

Four gold and three bronze medals for Langley wrestlers in advance of provincial championships

D.W. Poppy wrestler Prit Paul Johal (blue) was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Upper Fraser Valley zone 3 championships in Abbotsford on Feb. 17. Photo submitted

It was an impressive showing for members of the Langley United Wrestling Club as four members won gold and 10 qualified for the upcoming BC provincial high school wrestling championships.

Leading the way was Prit Paul Johal as the D.W. Poppy wrestler not only captured gold in his weight class, but was also named the most outstanding wrestler at the Upper Fraser Valley zone 3 meet. It was held Feb. 17 at Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary.

Several Langley schools have wrestlers under the Langley United banner.

Johal won gold in the boys’ 57-kg weight class and he was one of three Poppy wrestlers to find the podium.

Parmjot Sidhu finished first in the boys’ 54-kg division while Ella Jiminez was third in the girls’ 60-kg division.

A fourth Poppy wrestler, Tanner Mueller, qualified for provincials thanks to his fourth-place finish in the boys’ 60-kg division.

And winning that division was another Langley United wrestler, Brookswood’s Matthew Kaita.

Fellow Brookswood wrestler Jassa Randhawa also qualified for provincials with a fifth-place showing in the boys’ 90-kg weight class.

Langley Christian had three wrestlers qualify for provincials and two find the podium.

Timna Dumitra won gold in the girls’ 69-kg division and Adam Clay took bronze in the boys’ 63-kg weight class. And Marshall Campbell was fifth in the boys’ 70-kg division.

R.E. Mountain’s Justin Uppal was third in the boys’ 57-kg division.

The provincial championships will be held March 1 to 3 in Port Alberni.



Parmjot Sidhu won his weight class at the wrestling meet, which serves as a qualifier for next month’s provincial high school championships. Photo submitted

Ella Jiminez is one of 10 Langley wrestlers off to provincials. Photo submitted.