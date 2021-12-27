Fraser Valley Bandits will play their first home game at Langley Events Centre on June 4. (file)

Fraser Valley Bandits begin in June

Pro basketball team announces date for inaugural home game at Langley Events Centre

The Fraser Valley Bandits inaugural home opener at Langley Events Centre (LEC) will be on Saturday, June 4.

Bandits president Dylan Kular made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 17.

“I am thrilled to announce our season ticket packages to the best fanbase in the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League),” Kular said.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits announce executive promotions

“Over the past three seasons our fans have proven to be loyal and passionate, from helping build our social media presence to filling our stands, they have helped us create a dedicated community. I can’t wait to welcome new faces to our crowd at LEC and to hear the roar of our amazing supporters this upcoming season.”

The 2022 home opener marks the official start of club at LEC after starting at Abbotsford Centre in July 2018.

Fraser Valley’s relocation to LEC was announced this past September.

READ ALSO: It’s official – Fraser Valley Bandits pro basketball team is coming to Langley

Confirmation of the move followed weeks of speculation that the Bandits could be displaced by the American Hockey League (AHL) Canucks pro hockey franchise, which will play at least five seasons at the Abbotsford Centre.

Bandits were one of the league’s top teams throughout the regular season, finishing the campaign with a 5-2 record at home.

Bandits season tickets range from $330 to $660 in the seating bowl, while courtside tickets are $935.

A complete price chart and seat map are available for reference by visiting thebandits.ca/tickets.

All ticket related inquiries can be directed to tickets@thebandits.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangleyLangley Events Centre

Previous story
Power nets 3 as Canada roars back for 6-3 win over Czechs at world junior hockey tourney

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Bandits will play their first home game at Langley Events Centre on June 4. (file)
Fraser Valley Bandits begin in June

Langley’s Michael Coss (second from left, back row), with fellow climbers at the 2016 Climb the Wall fundraiser. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley brain injury survivor celebrates 15 years of recovery by climbing 48 storeys

Justin Ivanusec (left) at his signing on Dec. 22 with Giants Assistant General Manager Peter Toigo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants ink deal with Justin Ivanusec

Adam Murphy, vice-chair of the Langley Senior Resources Society board of directors, was unloading trees from vehicles as they pulled in Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 for the centre’s first Christmas tree chipping fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley has options when it comes to Christmas tree chipping in early 2022