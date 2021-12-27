Fraser Valley Bandits begin in June

The Fraser Valley Bandits inaugural home opener at Langley Events Centre (LEC) will be on Saturday, June 4.

Bandits president Dylan Kular made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 17.

“I am thrilled to announce our season ticket packages to the best fanbase in the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League),” Kular said.

“Over the past three seasons our fans have proven to be loyal and passionate, from helping build our social media presence to filling our stands, they have helped us create a dedicated community. I can’t wait to welcome new faces to our crowd at LEC and to hear the roar of our amazing supporters this upcoming season.”

The 2022 home opener marks the official start of club at LEC after starting at Abbotsford Centre in July 2018.

Fraser Valley’s relocation to LEC was announced this past September.

Confirmation of the move followed weeks of speculation that the Bandits could be displaced by the American Hockey League (AHL) Canucks pro hockey franchise, which will play at least five seasons at the Abbotsford Centre.

Bandits were one of the league’s top teams throughout the regular season, finishing the campaign with a 5-2 record at home.

Bandits season tickets range from $330 to $660 in the seating bowl, while courtside tickets are $935.

A complete price chart and seat map are available for reference by visiting thebandits.ca/tickets.

All ticket related inquiries can be directed to tickets@thebandits.ca.