Fraser Valley Bandits fall to Edmonton in CEBL final

The Fraser Valley Bandits fell 90-73 in Sunday’s CEBL Summer Series title game. (Twitter)

The memorable run for the Fraser Valley Bandits ended with a sting on Sunday morning.

The Edmonton Stingers controlled the majority of the game and took down the Bandits 90-73 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Summer Series championship game in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Bandits had no answer for Stingers guard Xavier Moon, who had 31 points, five rebounds and two assists. Moon was named the game’s most valuable player for his efforts. Fraser Valley also struggled to contain Edmonton’s size, as the Bandits were out rebounded 43-31 and had problems with Travis Daniels (14 points and eight rebounds) and Brody Clarke (14 points and three rebounds).

Fraser Valley’s signature defence also dried up, as the Stingers shot 51 per cent from the field and were able to score in the paint.

The Bandits did no favours for themselves offensively, as they shot just 35 per cent from the field. Junior Cadougan led the way with 13 points and five assists. Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Fraser Valley was the lone team to defeat Edmonton, when they took them down 113-100 in both team’s opening game. Edmonton followed that up with eight straight wins to take the Summer Series crown.

Most Read