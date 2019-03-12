Chilliwack native Kyle Graves, along with Virgil Hill, have been named as assistant coaches for the Fraser Valley Bandits for the team’s inaugural season.

Fraser Valley Bandits hire pair of assistant coaches

Abbotsford-based pro basketball team names Graves and Hill as assistant coaches

The Fraser Valley Bandits have added a pair of assistant coaches to work alongside head coach Peter Guarasci.

Virgil Hill and Kyle Graves will be behind the bench, and also help Guarasci build the roster for the team, which begins play in the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 9 at the Abbotsford Centre.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce Virgil and Kyle as our assistant coaches. Together, they bring decades of experience as both players and coaches,” Guarasci said. “However, what I’m most excited about is their reputation as teachers, rather than coaches. Virgil and Kyle are lifelong learners with a true ability to connect with students and athletes. Their personable approach will greatly benefit our roster.”

Graves has a long connection to basketball in the Fraser Valley, as he starred at the high school level for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary and at the post-secondary level for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades. He was twice named a British Columbia Colleges Athletic Association All-Star with the Cascades, and also helped lead the team to a pair of BCCAA championships.

Graves is now a teacher at Sardis, and is the founder of the Chilliwack Basketball Club. He also served as an assistant coach for both the Cascades and UBC-O Heat basketball programs.

Hill earned a provincial silver medal during his high school basketball days in Ontario, and then played both post-secondary basketball and football at Simon Fraser University. He then spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the SFU basketball team and coached B.C.’s U19 team to a Canadian title in 1998. Hill moved on to the head coach position at the Laurentian Voyageurs of the Ontario University Athletics.

For the past eight seasons, Hill was the head of basketball at Collingwood School in West Vancouver, where he helped the team win a provincial title in 2016.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

Previous story
Canadian rugby players wear orange for B.C. girl fighting leukemia
Next story
Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Just Posted

Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Second win for Kodiaks at 1A girls

Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

The new budget is on its way to approval.

‘Fairy Godmother’ pampers Langley students in need for prom

Foundation provided 17 students who have faced adversity a day of free shopping and glamour.

No vote on watershed study for Langley’s West Creek

A study might be ordered in the coming months, however.

Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

About a dozen people are considering running for MP Mark Warawa’s job

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team

Surrey RCMP’s gang squad reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, both on and off the streets

Fraser Valley Bandits hire pair of assistant coaches

Abbotsford-based pro basketball team names Graves and Hill as assistant coaches

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

Shooting happened at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island

Most Read