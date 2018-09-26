Fraser Valley Bandits presenting exhibition basketball game

The Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and Chilliwack Basketball Club are bringing a special exhibition basketball game to Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary on Friday night.

The Columbia Bible College Bearcats and the Trinity Western University Spartans men’s basketball teams are set to tip-off in the game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Dylan Kular, director of business operations for the Bandits, will be on hand to introduce himself to the fans, to hand out Bandits information cards, and to host an exclusive ticket giveaway for the team’s home opener in May 2019.

“Everyone who has grown up in the Fraser Valley knows that Chilliwack is known for supplying elite talent throughout the university and collegiate ranks, both in British Columbia and across Canada,” stated Kyle Graves, director of Chilliwack Basketball Club in a press release.

“This game gives kids in Chilliwack a chance to watch elite players and to aspire towards becoming great players themselves. Meanwhile, the Bandits are an accessible local platform for the sport that allows our youth to watch professionals in their own backyard.”

Kular hopes that Friday’s game sets a strong precedent for the Bandits to be active members in the Fraser Valley community.

“We are thrilled to support community events and to work towards further introducing ourselves to our growing fanbase, and to build relationships through collaborative initiatives like this one with TWU and CBC’s respective athletics programs,” he stated.

Tickets for the game are $5 for adults and $2 for children. with proceeds from the game going to help Chilliwack Basketball Club provide financially accessible programming to help Chilliwack and Fraser Valley youth participate in the sport.

The Bearcats open the Pacwest regular season on Nov. 2, while the Spartans get underway in Canada West action on Oct. 26.

For more on the Bandits, visit thebandits.ca.