Fraser Valley Ringette team goes for BC Games Gold

Fraser Valley zone 3 ringette team has completed their final preparations for 2018 BC Winter Games as they get ready to go for the gold.

The B.C. Winter Games will include participants from across B.C. in 19 sports, with 247 officials, 1519 athletes, 382 coaches, for a total of 2148 participants. The Games will be held in 11 facilities in Kamloops, Stake Lake stadium and Sun Peaks Resort on Feb. 22 to Feb. 25.

A group of athletes and coaches representing Zone 3 (Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Hope, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge) held their second-last ice time before the Games at Aldergrove Arena on Monday, Feb. 12.

The excitement is building for this group of athletes and coaches as they were given their jerseys and walk-out wear that night so reality is starting to hit most of them now with the Games only two weeks away. This is a wonderful opportunity for them all to create a lifetime of memories and coming together in an event that happens only every other year. It is like a mini-Olympics so it is an awesome experience for all involved.

Pictured are coaches Teriann Carmichael, Sharon Smit and Sidney Crowe, and athletes Claudia Snider, Courtney Carmichael, Danielle Bacon, Destynee Sloat, Emily MacDonald, Emma Forsberg, Felicity Allen, Kendra Atkinson, Kennedy Flaman, Kiandra Gustavson, Kiersten Weitschies, Kyla Carlson, Marisa Smit, Natalie Hagyard, Olivia Smit, Ruby Graber and Sarah Meaden.