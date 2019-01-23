Fraser Valley Thunderbirds perched in first place

Minor midgets, including several from Langley, hit the ice again on Friday.

The month of January looks promising for the Fraser Valley minor midget Thunderbirds as they continue to find success in the BC Hockey Minor Midget League.

Langley players continue to contribute to the Thunderbirds dominance as the team continues its reign in first place, said the team’s K. Bourdon.

The Thunderbirds were on the road this past weekend for a three-game series against the Vancouver North West Hawks, winning all three games against the struggling last place Hawks.

Friday’s game at the Karen Magnusson Arena saw a number of key Langley players contributing to the Thunderbird win.

Adian Roy scored first, 10 minutes into the first period, with Davis Kish getting an assist.

Nathan Frew, BC Hockey’s December’s minor midget player of the month, had two goals and an assist.

Team Captain Liam Tanner had one goal, and an assist on the Frew goal, with Chilliwack player Lucas Bourdon scoring the additional goal to help give the team a 5-1 win over the Hawks.

Saturday’s game at North Vancouver Canlan Ice Sports was a 4-1 win, with Frew scoring early in the first period with an assist on the goal from Kale Tayler.

Kish scored two minutes later, with Brian Pol and Braeden Griese each getting an assist.

Tanner had the Thunderbird’s only goal in the second period with Bourdon getting the assist on his goal.

The fourth goal, which gave the Tbirds the win, came from a trio of Chilliwack players, Luke Wismer, Clay Kurtz, and Bourdon.

The Thunderbirds were all ready up three goals scored by Chilliwack players at Sunday’s game when Tanner scored late in the second.

Kyle Graham and Kale Taylor got assists on Tanner’s goal.

Forward Liam Burns made the last Thunderbird goal of the game, scoring one minute before the end of the third period and securing the Tbirds win at 5-2.

Abbotsford goalie Ryan Siteman was in net for two of the games and Mission native Jozef Kuchaslo held down the net in Saturday’s win, both were solid in the net in the weekend series, Bourdon said.

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds are currently in first place, four points a head of the Okanagan Rockets.

The Thunderbirds play a three-game home series against the visiting third place Cariboo Cougars, on Jan. 25, 26, and 27.

Information on game times and arena locations can be found online.

 

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

