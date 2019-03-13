Fraser Valley Thunderbirds took on the North Island Silvertips in semifinal action, en route to winning a berth in the finals by defeating Cariboo Cougars. File photo courtesy Matt Brook

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds to play Kelowna for league championship

Team of mostly Langley hockey players takes on Okanagan Rockets in B.C. Minor Midget League finals

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds hockey team is off to Kelowna to play the Okanagan Rockets in the B.C. Minor Midget League finals.

Mostly Langley players, the team won the right to make the trip by beating the Cariboo Cougars in a hard-fought series over the weekend that saw the second-seeded Thunderbirds prevail over the third-seeded Cougars, with two of the games decided in overtime.

Head coach Travis Oddy anticipated a hard fight based on the two previous encounters with the Cariboo team this season, and the rival players did not disappoint.

Game one on Friday (March 8) went to the Cougars, but they had to work for it, claiming a 5-4 victory in overtime.

Game two went into double overtime before the Thunderbirds took their 3-2 win.

“Literally, one goal can end our season [in that situation],” Oddy said.

“Luckily, we were the ones to score that goal.”

By game three, Thunderbird players could sense victory was near, the coach said.

“There was a different energy in the room,” Oddy said.

“Our guys felt like they were in control.

They were indeed, winning 4-1.

Oddy believes the series against number one seeded Okanagan Rockets is going to be a close one, but the Kelowna players can be beaten.

Thunderbirds have already proven it this season, he said.

“We’ve met them (Kelowna) once before in a three game series and we took the series. Both games that we won were one-goal games.

“Basically, what we’re expecting is a tight series and games. It could be a goal either way [that make a difference].”

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver at Acura Winter Classic

All the championship games will be played in Kelowna, the top seed in the league.

On Saturday (March 16th), game one goes at the Rutland East arena at 1 p.m., game two is Sunday (March 17th) at Rutland, 3:15 p.m. and, if needed, game three will be Monday (March 18th) at the Capital News Centre at 1:15 p.m.

Previous story
Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Just Posted

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds to play Kelowna for league championship

Team of mostly Langley hockey players takes on Okanagan Rockets in B.C. Minor Midget League finals

Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on 272nd Street

Langley gets anti-gang education funding

The new money will aim at diverting kids away from violent lifestyles

Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Second win for Kodiaks at 1A girls

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Animals involved in 11,000 vehicle collisions annually across B.C.

ICBC stats show larger number animal-related accidents occur in Southern Interior

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 737 Max 8

Most Read