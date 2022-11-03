From baseball to basketball: Graham Wall becomes a Bandits vice-president

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that former Vancouver Canadians executive Graham Wall will serve as VP of sales and service ahead of its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

“I believe in the power of sport and have experienced firsthand how it inspires youth and unites communities,” Wall said.

”That is what Bandits basketball is all about and I am grateful to our co-owners and president for the chance to showcase an amazing game day at our beautiful venue of LEC.”

NEW BANDIT: Sports business leader Graham Wall has joined our leadership group as VP, Sales & Service. Wall brings over a decade of success with the @vancanadians and experience from the @Canucks and Grizzlies to BC's pro basketball team. 🗞️https://t.co/1F7ofWUlFb#LikeABandit pic.twitter.com/rCSSyBScUx — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) November 1, 2022

While he is known for his success as a baseball manager,Wall also has a basketball background, having played on Basketball BC’s under-19 team representing the province at nationals, before later playing post-secondary basketball at Mount Royal University.

Wall spent 14 years as vice president of sales and marketing for the Canadians, a minor league affiliate of the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays.

Prior to baseball, Wall sold and managed the Vancouver Canucks and Grizzlies ticketing assets from 1997 to 2004.

“I am thrilled to welcome a professional sports and entertainment leader of Graham’s calibre to our front office” said Bandits co-owner Kevin Dhaliwal.

“Graham knows and loves basketball. It is a sport he is passionate about and he is ecstatic that Vancouver has professional basketball again,” said Bandits co-owner Bryan Slusarchuk.

The upcoming 2023 season at LEC will be the Vancouver Bandits’ fifth CEBL campaign, which tips-off in late May and runs until early August. The Bandits’ regular season schedule will be announced in coming weeks.

