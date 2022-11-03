Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that former Vancouver Canadians executive Graham Wall will serve as VP of sales and service ahead of its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

From baseball to basketball: Graham Wall becomes a Bandits vice-president

Team announces addition of former Vancouver Canadians VP

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that former Vancouver Canadians executive Graham Wall will serve as VP of sales and service ahead of its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

“I believe in the power of sport and have experienced firsthand how it inspires youth and unites communities,” Wall said.

”That is what Bandits basketball is all about and I am grateful to our co-owners and president for the chance to showcase an amazing game day at our beautiful venue of LEC.”

While he is known for his success as a baseball manager,Wall also has a basketball background, having played on Basketball BC’s under-19 team representing the province at nationals, before later playing post-secondary basketball at Mount Royal University.

Wall spent 14 years as vice president of sales and marketing for the Canadians, a minor league affiliate of the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays.

Prior to baseball, Wall sold and managed the Vancouver Canucks and Grizzlies ticketing assets from 1997 to 2004.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits change name and owners

“I am thrilled to welcome a professional sports and entertainment leader of Graham’s calibre to our front office” said Bandits co-owner Kevin Dhaliwal.

“Graham knows and loves basketball. It is a sport he is passionate about and he is ecstatic that Vancouver has professional basketball again,” said Bandits co-owner Bryan Slusarchuk.

The upcoming 2023 season at LEC will be the Vancouver Bandits’ fifth CEBL campaign, which tips-off in late May and runs until early August. The Bandits’ regular season schedule will be announced in coming weeks.

READ ALSO: Bandits boss lauded by basketball league and chamber

basketball

