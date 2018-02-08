Walnut Grove Gators’ Kevin Kao tries to split Langley Christian’s Lucas Onderwater (#22) and Ben Wergeland during the Grade 8 boys Langley District championship game at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Gators uses depth to ground Lightning

Walnut Grove back on top after capturing Grade 8 boys Langley District championship

After seeing their run of eight straight Langley District championships come to an end last year, the Walnut Grove Gators are back on top.

And the scary thing is, this is the most skilled and deepest group long-time coach Terry Stead has seen.

After surrendering the game’s first two points, the Gators rattled off 25 of the next 28 points en route to a 69-41 victory over the Langley Christian Lightning on Thursday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

The teams were playing in the Langley District Grade 8 boys championship final.

“The difference in the game was we have more depth. We go deeper and (are able to) tire them out,” Stead said.

“Our game plan was to press them and tire them out. I can rotate guys in and keep them fresher and I think that was the difference.”

Walnut Grove had a balanced attack with four players reaching double figures, led by Callum Neily’s 15 points. Kevin Kao had 13 points while Dylan Senft and Nathan Wright had 11 points apiece.

Langley Christian was led by 17 points from Ben Wergeland while Silas VanHuizen had a dozen points, all of which came from beyond the three-point arc.

“It was one of those games were everything they seemed to do went well for them and it just wasn’t our best game,” Stead said. “But it shows something about the guys that even though they weren’t playing their best, they found a way to get the job done.”

On the other side, Lightning coach Shabbir Bell was happy with his team’s performance despite the loss.

Back in December, the Gators had waxed Langley Christian 80-36.

“This was one of our better efforts of the season,” Bell said. “They are a strong team but we thought we could give them a good game. We played well, but in the end, we just ran out of steam.”

Both teams will compete in the Fraser Valley championships, as will the Brookswood Bobcats, Archbishop Carney Stars and the Betty Gilbert Raptors. The ’Cats beat the Stars in the third-place game while the Raptors came fifth.

The Fraser Valleys are being held at various Langley schools (Feb. 14/15) with Walnut Grove hosting the championship round Feb. 16, 17 and 19.

The Gators should be in contention for the gold at the Valley championships, with just one loss on the season, a 64-58 loss to Vancouver College on Tuesday.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Walnut Grove Gators won the Langley District Grade 8 boys championship, the ninth time in 10 years they have taken top spot. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
Lightning strike down Stars for Langley title

Just Posted

TONIGHT: Artist’s reception being held now at McBurney coffee house

Langley photographer Rosemary Wallace has her work on display at the downtown Langley coffee shop.

More than 1,000 potholes filled this winter in Langley Township

Road crews are dealing with holes caused by frost and wear.

Baggie filled with substance believed to be drugs found at Walnut Grove elementary

Person who found it disposed of it before police could test it, said Langley RCMP

VIDEO: Tribute band brings ABBA magic to Langley stage

Former Langley pianist returns with Abra Cadabra for a hometown show at Chief Sepass Theatre.

Yoga instructor humbled by helping grieving teens and adults

Adrianne Thompson is running Historic Half and hosting Sip N’ Stretch March 1 for Langley Hospice

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. Snow Sculpture Contest carves out fun

Results are in from a fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Most Read