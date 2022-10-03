Isaac Ngyou was one of five players picked from the Langley Thunder organization during the National Lacrosse League Entry Draft. ( Langley Events Centre photo)

Getting the call: 5 Langley Thunder players picked by NLL draft

4 are graduating Junior A players, while fifth is a member of the Senior A squad

Five members of the Langley Thunder organization were picked during the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft.

Four of them were graduating Junior A players, while the fifth is a member of the Senior A squad.

Isaac Ngyou was the first of the five to hear his name called last month, as the Saskatchewan Rush picked the left-handed defender/transition player in the second round, 40th overall.

The Vancouver Warriors drafted the next two Thunder players with left-handed defender Trent Kellner (63rd) and right-handed forward Drew Kask (85th) going in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Round six saw right-handed defender Stryker Roloff head to the expansion Las Vegas Desert Dogs with the 91st pick, while Kaden Doughty went to the Calgary Roughnecks with pick 99, also in the sixth round. Doughty is a versatile right-hander who played multiple positions this season.

Ngyou, Kask, Roloff and Doughty all played for the Langley junior A program, helping the team reach the BC Junior A Lacrosse League championship series.

“They were hugely valuable to us, and we couldn’t be prouder of them. They were a crucial part of the success we had, and we wish them all the best in the next chapter of their lacrosse careers,” said coach Adam Smith.

“And as good as players as they all are, they are even better teammates and people.”

