Giants announce new equipment manager

Brodie St. Jacques is the new equipment manager of the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, team General Manager Barclay Parneta announced on Tuesday, July 13.

St. Jacques, 28, joins the G-Men after spending the previous two seasons in the BCHL with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Prior to his move to B.C. he spent two seasons with the Northern Alberta Xtreme (2017-2019). He also played three seasons (2011-2014) in the Capital Junior Hockey League with Strathcona and North Edmonton.

“I’d like to thank Barclay Parneta and the entire Vancouver Giants staff for this opportunity,” said St. Jacques. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of such a great organization. Everyone here has been so great and welcoming so far and I’m very excited to meet all of the players, the rest of the staff and the great fans of the Vancouver Giants.”

“Brodie was identified by many in the hockey world as a young up and comer and stood out through the interview process as someone whose attention to detail will help our players perform to the best of their abilities,” adds Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta. “We are excited to add him to our staff so that we can continue the high level of preparedness that Shingo Sasaki helped establish.”

