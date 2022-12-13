Giants Captain Zack Ostapchuk will be on Team Canada’s roster at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships. The announcement was made Monday, Dec. 12. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Giants captain named to national team

Second time at World Junior Hockey Championships for Zack Ostapchuk

Giants Captain Zack Ostapchuk will be on Team Canada’s roster at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships.

On Monday, Dec. 12. the announcement was made that the 2003-born forward will be wearing the maple leaf at the World Juniors for a second time.

“We’re really proud of Zack playing for his country again, and we know he’ll represent the Vancouver Giants organization well with Team Canada,” said Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck.

“His leadership and work ethic are an asset to any team,” added Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta. “The Giants are proud to once again see Zack compete for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.”

READ ALSO: Giants captain Ostapchuk called to World Junior selection camp

Ostapchuk, the 12th Overall selection by the Giants in the first round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, had a breakout season last year after being named team captain.

He is the reigning Giants MVP and has 29 points in 21 games so far in the 2022/23 season. He was a second round pick (39th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and was a part of Canada’s gold-medal-winning roster at the World Juniors in August.

READ ALSO: Bedard, Wright headline Canada’s roster for world junior hockey championships

Other Vancouver Giants to represent Canada at the WJC level include players Justin Sourdif, Bowen Byram, Brendan Gallagher, Evander Kane, Cody Franson, and Kenndal McArdle. As well, Michael Dyck as assistant coach, Mike Burnstein as trainer, and Don Hay as head coach in 2012.

Langley

