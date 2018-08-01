Bowen Byram.

Giants D-man to play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tourney

The Langley-based hockey player was the team’s rookie of the year.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, originally of Cranbrook, has again been called up by Hockey Canada.

Byram, the Giants’ Rookie of the Year, will be heading to the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament, one of 22 players and 11 WHL representatives named to the roster.

The tournament starts on Monday in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

Byram was selected third overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft and is coming off a terrific rookie season in the WHL.

Byram notched six goals and 21 assists for 27 points to lead all 16-year-old defencemen in scoring. The 2019 NHL draft-eligible rearguard added three goals and four assists for seven points in seven playoff games. He was the Western Conference Rookie of the Year nominee.

Previously Byram has donned the Maple Leaf on two occasions: the 2018 World Under-18 Championships and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where Byram and Team Canada Red earned a Silver Medal. Byram was named a tournament all-star at the World Under-17’s.

Recent Giants to participate in this tournament include Milos Roman (2015 and 2016 for Slovakia), and Tyler Benson (2015 for Canada).

Previous story
BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster
Next story
Giants defenceman named to Team Canada for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Just Posted

Giants D-man to play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tourney

The Langley-based hockey player was the team’s rookie of the year.

Giants defenceman named to Team Canada for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Bowen Byram coming off an impressive rookie season in the WHL

Motorcyclists ride for Langley Big Brothers, Big Sisters

The charity ride went off without a hitch on Saturday.

Video: Annual Train Days at BC Farm museum a Comicon for model train buffs

BC Day weekend event expected to draw hundreds to historic Fort Langley

Vertical gardens introduced to School District Foundation’s Food for Thought program

LSDF purchases vertical gardens to produce fresh, healthy vegetables for hungry students

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Sockeye numbers look promising for recreational anglers, families and First Nations

This is the super-sockeye run on the Fraser that everyone eagerly awaits once every four years

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Most Read