Giants D-man to play in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tourney

The Langley-based hockey player was the team’s rookie of the year.

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, originally of Cranbrook, has again been called up by Hockey Canada.

Byram, the Giants’ Rookie of the Year, will be heading to the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament, one of 22 players and 11 WHL representatives named to the roster.

The tournament starts on Monday in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

Byram was selected third overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft and is coming off a terrific rookie season in the WHL.

Byram notched six goals and 21 assists for 27 points to lead all 16-year-old defencemen in scoring. The 2019 NHL draft-eligible rearguard added three goals and four assists for seven points in seven playoff games. He was the Western Conference Rookie of the Year nominee.

Previously Byram has donned the Maple Leaf on two occasions: the 2018 World Under-18 Championships and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where Byram and Team Canada Red earned a Silver Medal. Byram was named a tournament all-star at the World Under-17’s.

Recent Giants to participate in this tournament include Milos Roman (2015 and 2016 for Slovakia), and Tyler Benson (2015 for Canada).