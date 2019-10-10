Giants drop 2-1 to Saskatoon after tough first period

The Langley-based Giants are on the road in the Prairies

The Giants were held to one goal in their 2-1 loss against the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday. (Rick Elvin photo)

The Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades as the Langley-based team continued its swing through the Prairies Wednesday.

The Blades took first blood 1:18 into the game with Saskatoon on a power play. Chase Wouters parked himself in front of the Giants goal and redirected Scott Walford’s point-shot home, for Wouters’ second of the season.

The Giants’ netminder, Trent Miner, only allowed one goal in the first period as the Blades shelled him with 15 shots on goal to the Giants seven against Saskatoon.

The Giants fought back in the second period, outshooting the Blades 12-10 and preventing any scoring, but couldn’t find Saskatoon’s net, either.

In the third, Dylan Plouffe would tally the Giants lone point, his first of the season.

Unfortuantely for the Giants, Nolan Kneen broke that 1-1 tie with 6:32 remaining on a power play, taking the Blades to their first home win of the season. Kneen had also assisted on Wouters’ first period goal.

The Giants hadn’t been slacking, as they had again outshot the Blades 12-6 in the final frame. This marks the first one-goal game of the season for the Giants.

Not surprisingly, the three stars of the game were led by Wouters, with Saskatoon’s goaltender Nolan Maier collection second star for 30 saves, and the Giants’ Miner for his 29 saves. Miner’s save percentage is now .921 and he recorded 29 saves in each of his last two starts.

The Giants are now off to Moose Jaw to battle the Warriors, Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.