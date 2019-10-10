The Giants were held to one goal in their 2-1 loss against the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday. (Rick Elvin photo)

Giants drop 2-1 to Saskatoon after tough first period

The Langley-based Giants are on the road in the Prairies

The Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades as the Langley-based team continued its swing through the Prairies Wednesday.

The Blades took first blood 1:18 into the game with Saskatoon on a power play. Chase Wouters parked himself in front of the Giants goal and redirected Scott Walford’s point-shot home, for Wouters’ second of the season.

The Giants’ netminder, Trent Miner, only allowed one goal in the first period as the Blades shelled him with 15 shots on goal to the Giants seven against Saskatoon.

The Giants fought back in the second period, outshooting the Blades 12-10 and preventing any scoring, but couldn’t find Saskatoon’s net, either.

In the third, Dylan Plouffe would tally the Giants lone point, his first of the season.

Unfortuantely for the Giants, Nolan Kneen broke that 1-1 tie with 6:32 remaining on a power play, taking the Blades to their first home win of the season. Kneen had also assisted on Wouters’ first period goal.

The Giants hadn’t been slacking, as they had again outshot the Blades 12-6 in the final frame. This marks the first one-goal game of the season for the Giants.

Not surprisingly, the three stars of the game were led by Wouters, with Saskatoon’s goaltender Nolan Maier collection second star for 30 saves, and the Giants’ Miner for his 29 saves. Miner’s save percentage is now .921 and he recorded 29 saves in each of his last two starts.

The Giants are now off to Moose Jaw to battle the Warriors, Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Previous story
Professional Bull Riders Canada returns to Abbotsford on Oct. 19

Just Posted

Guilty plea in Langley double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

Push for stop light near Aldergrove elementary school continues

Township council unanimously votes at Oct. 7 to calcuate involved costs

PHOTOS: Growers kick off fall with a fair

Devan Greenhouses assemble 120 artisans for a good cause

Traffic lights proposed for Fort Langley intersection where SUV crashed into spa

Owner of Su Casa Spa and Laser ‘thriled’ by news

UPDATE: Judge agrees to hearing on cop killer’s mental state

Oscar Arfmann convicted of first-degree murder, but could be found not criminallly responsible

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read