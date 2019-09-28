Friday’s (Sept. 27) game against Portland marked the return of Bowen Byram to the Giants, as the defenceman was sent back to Vancouver by the Colorado Avalanche. Rik Fedyk photo

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

With the expectations of another run to the WHL championship on the minds of the fans, the Vancouver Giants raised both their 2018/19 B.C. Division and Western Conference championship banners to the Langley Events Centre rafters on Friday night.

But it was the visiting Portland Winterhawks who skated away with the two points following a 4-2 victory.

“It is nice seeing those go up. We haven’t had those in a while,” said Giants captain Alex Kannok Leipert. “(But) we just have to build that culture again because we are a different team from last year. We can’t expect to be where we were in May right now.”

The Winterhawks never trailed, leading 2-1 after one period and 4-1 through 40 minutes.

READ MORE: Assembling a new Vancouver Giants not an easy task

Tristan Nielsen’s power-play goal in the opening minute of the final frame gave the Giants some life but despite a 14-6 shots on goals advantage in the third, Vancouver could draw no closer.

The teams traded goals 10 seconds apart in the first period with Clay Hanus striking on a Portland power play before Milos Roman answered right back. Tyson Kozak would give the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes before Lane Gilliss and Tyson Kozak added second-period markers.

“Second period, we got out of sync and we got a little frustrated,” said Vancouver head coach Michael Dyck, adding the team’s third period was a much better effort. “With the lineup we have right now, we are going to have to play a really smart game. We are young up front, our power play has to convert, and we have to stay disciplined.”

The Giants power play did connect on one of five chances, but the penalty kill also allowed two goals on four shots.

“We held onto the puck a little bit too long a couple of times there and just some undisciplined things,” Kannok Leipert said. “(But) you can take a lot away from that game. They played quick. They were good on their opportunities. They got a few bounces. We got a lot better and we are going to bounce back tomorrow. We will be OK.”

The Giants, who sit at 2-1-0-0 on the season, are right back in action as they travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers. Vancouver wraps up the weekend with a return game at Langley Events Centre against the Kelowna Rockets. Game time is 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Byram signs three-year-contract with Avalanche

Friday’s game did mark the return of Bowen Byram, as the defenceman was sent back to Vancouver by the Colorado Avalanche. And the fourth overall pick in last June’s NHL Draft jumped right into the lineup and finished with a pair of assists.

Next up, a trip to Kamloops on Saturday (Sept. 28) to play the Blazers at the Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Photos by Rik Fedyk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Once again, they face Iroquois Nationals team

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Province sues estate of gang member killed in Langley

Director of Civil Forfeiture applies to seize cash and jewelry under proceeds of crime law

Police called to Aldergrove home Friday, find dead woman and arrest man

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

Family won’t give up hope as daughter missing two years

Kristina Ward hasn’t been seen since 2017

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Most Read