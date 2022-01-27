Giants fall 2-1 to Kamloops Blazers in road game

The Langley-based team will be back at home in the LEC on Friday

Fabian Lysell scored the Giants lone goal in a 2-1 road loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (Allen Douglas/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Vancouver Giants fell 2-1 in a Wednesday night road game at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

The Langley-based team (16-18-2-0) gave a good account of itself, but couldn’t beat the B.C. Division-leading Blazers (25-11-1-0).

Giants goalie Jesper Vikman proved a major roadblock between the Blazers and their next win, as he shut down two power plays. It was only on the third power play in the first period that Kamloops’ forward Luke Toporowski managed to get one past Vikman.

Just 57 seconds into the second period, Mats Lindgren increased the Kamloops lead to 2-0, roaring out of the penalty box, picking up a feed from Caedan Bankier, and putting it in the net on a shorthanded breakaway.

Scoreless in two periods, Vancouver got on the board at 12:49 of the third, with Fabian Lysell’s power play effort, off the stick of Cole Shepard. Lysell put a high shot home past Blazers goalie Dylan Garand.

The game’s first star was Kamloops’ Garand, with 27 saves, with the Giants Vikman taking second star honours for his 27 saves. Lindgren took third star for his game-winning goal.

The Giant are now 1-6 against Kamloops this season, and 0-4 on the road.

The next outing by the Giants will be at home in the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 28, against the Kelowna Rockets. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

