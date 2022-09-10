Eddie Gregory will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eddie Gregory will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants get a new play-by-play broadcaster

Gregory, 40, is entering his first season in the Western Hockey League.

Vancouver Giants have announced today that Eddie Gregory of Vancouver will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster.

Gregory, 40, is entering his first season in the Western Hockey League. He has spent the past sixteen seasons doing play-by-play in the BCHL for the Coquitlam Express. He also is a producer for several shows on Sportsnet 650 and has operated Giants games in the past for the station.

RELATED: Vancouver Giants win one, lose one in Washington

“Eddie is an experienced and well-connected individual in the Vancouver sports media scene,” said Peter Toigo, Giants’ assistant general manager.

“We feel that he will be a great asset as the voice of the Vancouver Giants organization.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants sign four

Gregory added, “I’m really excited to be making the jump to the Giants and the WHL. I’m grateful to the Coquitlam Express for my time with them to develop my passion and take this next step in the hockey ladder. The Giants had a memorable finish to last season, I’m looking forward to seeing the next step they make in their growth. It’s a great honour to follow in the footsteps of my friends Dan O’Connor and Brendan Batchelor here with the Giants. I’m eager to get going real soon.”

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyVancouverVancouver GiantsWestern Hockey League

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley Thunder roll into game 1 Mann Cup victory over Lakers

Just Posted

Eddie Gregory will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants get a new play-by-play broadcaster

Heather Rhodes and Tyle Schuster of Hardbean Brunch Co. with Willoughby businesses representative and event coordinator Tracey Ehman. The group posed for a photo during the sixth annual Willoughby Dayz event, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Willoughby Town Centre. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Willoughby businesses welcome dozens as annual event returns

Thousands filled Fraser Highway between 264th and 272nd Street in Aldergrove on Saturday for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In show, which drew an estimated 1,400 vehicles to the charitable fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crowds fill the streets of Aldergrove for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Stay tuned to the Langley Advance Times for more election coverage.
ELECTION: Who’s on the ballot in Langley for Oct. 15