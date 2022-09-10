Giants get a new play-by-play broadcaster

Eddie Gregory will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have announced today that Eddie Gregory of Vancouver will be the voice of the Giants in 2022-2023 where he will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster.

Gregory, 40, is entering his first season in the Western Hockey League. He has spent the past sixteen seasons doing play-by-play in the BCHL for the Coquitlam Express. He also is a producer for several shows on Sportsnet 650 and has operated Giants games in the past for the station.

RELATED: Vancouver Giants win one, lose one in Washington

“Eddie is an experienced and well-connected individual in the Vancouver sports media scene,” said Peter Toigo, Giants’ assistant general manager.

“We feel that he will be a great asset as the voice of the Vancouver Giants organization.”

We've got a new voice behind the mic! Welcome Eddie Gregory as the new Play-By-Play Boadcaster of the Vancouver Giants! 🔗:https://t.co/2KcO5LpIaW pic.twitter.com/oxB8k2yiGp — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) September 7, 2022

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants sign four

Gregory added, “I’m really excited to be making the jump to the Giants and the WHL. I’m grateful to the Coquitlam Express for my time with them to develop my passion and take this next step in the hockey ladder. The Giants had a memorable finish to last season, I’m looking forward to seeing the next step they make in their growth. It’s a great honour to follow in the footsteps of my friends Dan O’Connor and Brendan Batchelor here with the Giants. I’m eager to get going real soon.”

.