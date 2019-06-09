Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck was named the new head coach of Canada’s summer U-18 team. Photo by Chris Relke

Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead U18 Team Canada

Team will look to defend their 2018 Gold Medal in the Czech Republic in August

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead Team Canada into the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Earlier today Hockey Canada named Michael Dyck the new Head Coach of Canada’s Summer U-18 Team which will look to defend their 2018 Gold Medal in the Czech Republic in August. This will mark the fourth occasion that Michael Dyck has represented Canada internationally.

“It is a tremendous honour to once again have the opportunity to represent Canada internationally,” said Michael Dyck.

“My staff and I are very excited to work together to help maintain the legacy of success that Canada has achieved at this event.”

“It speaks well to the success of the entire Vancouver Giants organization when our staff get called to represent Canada internationally for such prestigious events,” adds Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta. “Michael will do a terrific job representing both the Vancouver Giants and Hockey Canada.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants name Michael Dyck as new head coach

Under Dyck’s leadership, the Giants made it all the way to overtime in Game 7 of the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series and led the Western Conference during the regular season with a record of 48-15-3-2.

He was named Western Conference Coach of the Year and helped guide the G-Men to a winning percentage of .743 which was the second highest recorded in the 18-year history of the franchise.

In the coming months, more than 40 players will complete for a spot on Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team during a week-long selection camp.

Twenty-two players will be selected to compete at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia.

Michael Dyck will be joined on Team Canada’s bench by Mario Duhamel and Dennis Williams, who will serve as assistant coaches.

