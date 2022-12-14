Giants Honzek named to Slovakia roster at World Junior Championships

Will play again for his country

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek will be on Slovakia’s roster in the upcoming World Junior Tournament, the Langley-based WHL team announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants 2004-born forward Samuel Honzek will be on Slovakia’s World Junior roster set to compete in Moncton and Halifax in the upcoming World Junior Tournament.

Giants made the announcement Wednesday Dec. 14.

Honzek, the 10th overall selection by the Giants in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft, currently leads the Giants, and all WHL rookies, in goals, assists, and points.

Honzek was named the Western Hockey League’s Rookie of the Month in November after accumulating 20 points in 10 games and was given an “A” rating by NHL Central Scouting in their preliminary rankings.

He is eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and was a part of Slovakia’s roster at the World Juniors in August.

“We’re very happy for Samuel and the fact that he is able to play for his country again at the World Junior Hockey Championship,” said Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta.

Honzek had his 18th birthday on Nov. 12th, which he celebrated with a seven-point weekend against the Prince George Cougars.

Previous Vancouver Giants to represent Slovakia at the WJC level include Milos Roman (2017, 2018, 2019), Mario Bliznak (2007), and Andrej Meszaros (2004, 2005).

Monday, Giants announced team captain Zack Ostapchuk will be on Team Canada’s roster at the Junior Hockey Championships.

The 2003-born Ostapchuk will be wearing the maple leaf at the World Juniors for a second time.

On Monday, Dec. 26, the annual event, organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation for national under-20 ice hockey teams from around the world will get underway.

