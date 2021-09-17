Giants’ season opener switches to Victoria

The Vancouver Giants have changed their schedule, and their opening game will now be on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria against the Royals.
A new, updated schedule for the Giants has been posted online at whl.ca.
The October 1st game that was originally scheduled against Kelowna will now take place on Wednesday, November 3rd.
This is the second recent schedule change for the Giants.
The Sept. 15 pre-season game scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 was cancelled due to a lack of players. A combination of injuries, and players attending NHL training camps, meant there wasn’t a big enough roster for the Giants.
The Vancouver Giants play their home games in the Langley Events Centre.
READ MORE: Shortage of players forces Vancouver Giants to cancel pre-season game