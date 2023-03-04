Giants serve up some revenge against Cougars

After two losses to Prince George in a week, Vancouver G-Men come back to win 6-2

G-Men triumph over the Cougars in Prince George on Wednesday by the score of 6-2. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Giants bounced back in a big way this week against the Cougars.

Led by a Mazden Leslie hat trick, Vancouver cruised to a 6-2 victory at the CN Centre in Prince George on Wednesday.

It was a welcome turn around after their Tuesday (Feb. 28) night’s game that saw the G-Men fall 6-0 to the same team.

RECENT WITH VIDEO: Cougars shut out Vancouver Giants

Similarly, the Giants also fell to the Cougars in an overtime loss on Feb. 24 at LEC, where they dropped a 5-4 decision to Prince George.

ALSO READ: Another overtime game for Vancouver Giants has different outcome

.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VAN: Mazden Leslie opened the scoring with 3:17 left in the first period with a one-timer.

PG: Hudson Thornton tied the game 2:29 later when he received a backdoor pass and knocked the puck into the open cage.

2nd period:

VAN: Ty Thorpe put the Giants back in front with a top corner shot 3:52 into the second.

PG: Thornton tied it again with a powerplay goal at the 7:27 mark of the period.

3rd period:

VAN: Just 2:30 into the third, Mazden Leslie buried his second of the night to make it 3-2 Giants.

VAN: Skyler Bruce got in on the action with his 11th of the season 6:24 later.

VAN: Leslie completed the hat trick with 8:54 left in the game on the man-advantage.

VAN: Julian Cull finished the night with an empty netter with 0:46 left in the game.

Final score: Vancouver 6 – Prince George 2

Final shots: Vancouver 23 – Prince George 29

Brett Mirwald: 27/29 saves for Vancouver

Tyler Brennan: 17/22 saves for Prince George

Vancouver power play: 1/1

Prince George power play: 1/5

3 Stars: 1) Leslie (VAN); 2) Thorpe (VAN); and 3) Thornton (PG)

In related news, the Giants were among several WHL honourees in the class of 2023 announced this week by the B.C. and Alberta Halls of Fame.

.

Stay tuned here for results of Friday night’s home ice game at LEC against the Victoria Royals.

.

hockeyLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL