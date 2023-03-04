G-Men triumph over the Cougars in Prince George on Wednesday by the score of 6-2. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

G-Men triumph over the Cougars in Prince George on Wednesday by the score of 6-2. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants serve up some revenge against Cougars

After two losses to Prince George in a week, Vancouver G-Men come back to win 6-2

The Giants bounced back in a big way this week against the Cougars.

Led by a Mazden Leslie hat trick, Vancouver cruised to a 6-2 victory at the CN Centre in Prince George on Wednesday.

It was a welcome turn around after their Tuesday (Feb. 28) night’s game that saw the G-Men fall 6-0 to the same team.

Similarly, the Giants also fell to the Cougars in an overtime loss on Feb. 24 at LEC, where they dropped a 5-4 decision to Prince George.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VAN: Mazden Leslie opened the scoring with 3:17 left in the first period with a one-timer.

PG: Hudson Thornton tied the game 2:29 later when he received a backdoor pass and knocked the puck into the open cage.

2nd period:

VAN: Ty Thorpe put the Giants back in front with a top corner shot 3:52 into the second.

PG: Thornton tied it again with a powerplay goal at the 7:27 mark of the period.

3rd period:

VAN: Just 2:30 into the third, Mazden Leslie buried his second of the night to make it 3-2 Giants.

VAN: Skyler Bruce got in on the action with his 11th of the season 6:24 later.

VAN: Leslie completed the hat trick with 8:54 left in the game on the man-advantage.

VAN: Julian Cull finished the night with an empty netter with 0:46 left in the game.

Final score: Vancouver 6 – Prince George 2

Final shots: Vancouver 23 – Prince George 29

Brett Mirwald: 27/29 saves for Vancouver

Tyler Brennan: 17/22 saves for Prince George

Vancouver power play: 1/1

Prince George power play: 1/5

3 Stars: 1) Leslie (VAN); 2) Thorpe (VAN); and 3) Thornton (PG)

In related news, the Giants were among several WHL honourees in the class of 2023 announced this week by the B.C. and Alberta Halls of Fame.

Stay tuned here for results of Friday night’s home ice game at LEC against the Victoria Royals.

