Giants serve up some revenge against Cougars

The Giants bounced back in a big way this week against the Cougars.
Led by a Mazden Leslie hat trick, Vancouver cruised to a 6-2 victory at the CN Centre in Prince George on Wednesday.
It was a welcome turn around after their Tuesday (Feb. 28) night’s game that saw the G-Men fall 6-0 to the same team.
Similarly, the Giants also fell to the Cougars in an overtime loss on Feb. 24 at LEC, where they dropped a 5-4 decision to Prince George.
BY THE NUMBERS
1st period:
VAN: Mazden Leslie opened the scoring with 3:17 left in the first period with a one-timer.
PG: Hudson Thornton tied the game 2:29 later when he received a backdoor pass and knocked the puck into the open cage.
2nd period:
VAN: Ty Thorpe put the Giants back in front with a top corner shot 3:52 into the second.
PG: Thornton tied it again with a powerplay goal at the 7:27 mark of the period.
3rd period:
VAN: Just 2:30 into the third, Mazden Leslie buried his second of the night to make it 3-2 Giants.
VAN: Skyler Bruce got in on the action with his 11th of the season 6:24 later.
VAN: Leslie completed the hat trick with 8:54 left in the game on the man-advantage.
VAN: Julian Cull finished the night with an empty netter with 0:46 left in the game.
Final score: Vancouver 6 – Prince George 2
Final shots: Vancouver 23 – Prince George 29
Brett Mirwald: 27/29 saves for Vancouver
Tyler Brennan: 17/22 saves for Prince George
Vancouver power play: 1/1
Prince George power play: 1/5
3 Stars: 1) Leslie (VAN); 2) Thorpe (VAN); and 3) Thornton (PG)
In related news, the Giants were among several WHL honourees in the class of 2023 announced this week by the B.C. and Alberta Halls of Fame.
— Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 2, 2023
Stay tuned here for results of Friday night’s home ice game at LEC against the Victoria Royals.
