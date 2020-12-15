Giants sign Ashton

Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced on Monday. Dec. 12, that the Langley-based team have acquired the rights to 2001-born defenceman Zachary Ashton from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2023.

TRADE: The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2001-born defenceman Zachary Ashton (Calgary, AB) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional draft pick. Details 📎: https://t.co/Cll6CUORC5 Welcome to Vancouver @Zacha8888! pic.twitter.com/HMal6RBsdQ — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 14, 2020

Ashton, a right-shot defenceman, is originally from Calgary and checks in at 5’11” and 176-pounds.

He was originally drafted by the Saskatoon Blades in the third-round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

So far in his WHL career Ashton has suited up in 78 career regular season games (Saskatoon and Seattle) and an additional four playoff games with Seattle in 2019.

Last season with Seattle he posted seven assists and 27 penalty minutes in 41 games.

For his career, he’s notched one goal and nine assists for 10 points.

Last month, the Giants announced they would be hiring Keith McCambridge from Manitoba as the new associate coach.

“I’m honoured to join the Vancouver Giants coaching staff,” said McCambridge. “The Vancouver Giants are one of the premiere junior hockey franchises in the world, and I’m excited to start working with the players and the coaching staff to help maintain that standard both on the ice and in the community.”

McCambridge joins the Giants after spending 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League. During his AHL tenure, he served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-2019), the Manitoba Moose (2015-16) and the St. John’s IceCaps (2011-2015). Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).

